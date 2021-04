Fotógrafo mexicano gana el segundo lugar del World Press Photo 2021 en la categoría retrato

Congratulations to the winners in the Portraits, singles category of the #WPPh2021 Photo Contest: Oleg Ponomarev, 1st prize; Iván Macías (@elivanmacias), 2nd prize; & Tatiana Nikitina, 3rd prize. Discover their work, selected by an independent jury: https://t.co/xG4PwB78pY pic.twitter.com/W4hfl1chuX

— World Press Photo (@WorldPressPhoto) April 15, 2021