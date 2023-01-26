The United States prohibits the entry of Ricardo Martinelli, former president of Panama

Through a statement and through his Twitter account, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Wednesday that due to the politician's ties to a large-scale corruption case, such as the Odebrecht case, both he and his family members will no longer be able to enter the country.

Washington's sanctions for corruption against Martinelli, president of Panama between 2009 and 2014, occur after the former president had received bribes to award contracts irregularly.

The United States is committed to imposing costs on corrupt officials who undermine democracy and the rule of law. Today we announce the designation of former Panamanian President Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal for his involvement in significant corruption. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 26, 2023

Odebrecht's shadow

One of the biggest episodes of corruption in history, not only in Panama, but in several Latin American countries whose governments in power were peppered with acts of corruption thanks to bribes received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Martinelli, specifically, was called to trial in November 2022, along with 35 other people, to answer charges of money laundering and for undermining the integrity of his country's democratic institutions.

The investigation into the Odebrecht case in Panama, which was opened in 2015, culminated in 2018 after the Brazilian company confessed in the U.S. to having paid millions in bribes in a dozen countries.

In July 2017, Odebrecht agreed with the Panama Prosecutor's Office to pay $220 million over a 12-year period, something that they say is not being fulfilled.

The ex-president is also being investigated in Spain for a case of alleged corruption for bribes that the Spanish construction company FCC confessed to having paid in Panama, as well as another where he could answer for a case of espionage in Mallorca against a woman.

Martinelli's children return to Panama

Ricardo Martinelli and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, the two sons of the former president, were sent back to their country on the same day as Blinken's announcement, after serving their sentence for money laundering in the United States.

Agradecido de Dios por permitir que mi familia se reencontrara. Fue un momento cargado de emociones. Ahora me preparo para reunirme con mis abogados y asesores para evaluar últimos hechos. He sido claro siempre; defenderé mi inocencia, mis derechos y garantías sea donde sea. — Ricardo Martinelli (@rmartinelli) January 26, 2023

According to CNN, the Martinelli brothers were escorted from New York to the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City by officials from the United States Office of Detention and Deportation, and handed over to officials from the National Immigration Service, according to a Statement from the US Embassy in Panama.

"These designations reaffirm the United States' commitment to combating corruption, which harms the public interest, hinders the economic prosperity of countries, and reduces the ability of governments to respond effectively to the needs of their people. The United States continues to support to all Panamanians in support of democracy and the rule of law, and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain, regardless of their position or political affiliation," Blinken concluded through the statement.