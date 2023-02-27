The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) presents its 2023-2025 Board of Directors
The new members should focus on promoting diversity in this industry.
MORE IN THIS SECTION
With the goal of empowering the next generation of Latino leaders in the field of public relations and communications, the leading national organization for the development and representation of Hispanic and multicultural communication professionals, also announced expansions of its local chapters and students in key markets, allowing the association to better serve its community.
Sonia V. Díaz, president of the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA), noted:
Over the past two years, HPRA has seen incredible growth throughout all levels of the organization and has been fielding an overwhelming demand for Hispanic talent in our field.
New Board of Directors
The HPRA 2023/25 Board of Directors is comprised of a diverse group of communication leaders from agencies, corporations, government, education, and nonprofit organizations in the consumer and business-to-business sectors.
These are the chosen ones:
- Sonia V. Diaz, Zaid Communications, president
- Jaime Rojas, Jr., Rojas Communications Group, president-elect
- Elia Verduzco, Orange County Transportation Authority, treasurer
- Vanessa Gonzales, PR and Corporate Communications Consultant, secretary
- Andy Checo, d’exposito & Partners, ¡Bravo! Awards committee chair
- Brenda Mendoza, Guardian, ¡Bravo! Awards committee co-chair
- Carla Santiago, Edelman Miami, director-at-large
- Darcy Brito, Aflac, director-at-large
- Erika Gonzalez, WE Communications director-at-large
- Gorki De Los Santos, LinkedIn, programming chair
- Jennifer Morales, Amazon Music, mentorship and student programs co-chair
- Julie Jimenez-Padron, rbb Communications, director-at-large
- Mario Flores, Sportivo, director-at-large
- Natalie Asorey, University of Florida, mentorship and student programs chair
- Oscar Suris, Edelman New York, director-at-large
“We are proud to welcome our new board members and look forward to working together to meet the needs of the industry and ensure increased representation while fostering the next generation of Latino talent,” added Díaz.
RELATED CONTENT
About HPRA
Founded in 1984, HPRA is dedicated to advancing Latinos in the industry by offering year-round professional development and networking programs.
Serving as the voice of Hispanic communications professionals, HPRA's national and local chapters work with brands, agencies and industry partners to offer its members access to leading journalists and executives, as well as thought leadership opportunities.
The HPRA also provides racially diverse students with access to scholarships in communication disciplines and the opportunity to receive mentoring and professional experiences that will help them excel and succeed in the workforce.
HPRA currently operates in 5 markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Texas and, its most recent chapter, Silicon Valley, which became the Bay Area's first organization of its kind, where Latinos make up 29% of the population in the region.
Presidents of local HPRA chapters include:
- Los Angeles – Maxine Enciso, Ketchum
- Miami – Mike Hernández, LSN
- New York – Erika Sanchez, Braid Communications
- Orange County – Sandra Bernardo, Experian
- Silicon Valley – Vanessa Gonzales, Sr. Corporate Communications Consultant
- Texas – Audrey Ponzio, APC Collective
Other additions to the network include new student chapters at Hofstra University, the University of Oregon, and the University of Texas Austin.
LEAVE A COMMENT:
Join the discussion! Leave a comment.