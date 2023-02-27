LIVE STREAMING
Board of Directos meeting room.
Latino leaders in communications wanted. Photo: Pixabay.

The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) presents its 2023-2025 Board of Directors

The new members should focus on promoting diversity in this industry.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Picture to illustrate branding.

Getting to Know Latinos

February 27th, 2023
Article
Man pointing out with his finger.

Government Contracting is On

February 24th, 2023
Article
Black woman entrepreneur smiling.

Working For Women of Color

February 24th, 2023
Article
Anthony Ibargüen, CEO of Quench USA, Inc. and newly appointed chair of the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia. Photo Courtesy: Quench USA, Inc.

Fed Reserve's Latino Chair

February 24th, 2023
Article
Patty Juárez took over as head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs at Wells Fargo.

Patty Juárez at Wells Fargo

February 23rd, 2023
Article
Black couple watching a video on a laptop

Voz Media Buys MegaTV

February 22nd, 2023
Article
Coinciding with World Rare Disease Day, which is celebrated on the last day of February each year, the Hispanic Society for Rare Diseases (SHER) was born. Photo: Getty.

World Rare Disease Day

February 22nd, 2023
Article
Sorenson's educative event.

Sorenson emphasizes ASL

February 17th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 27, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

With the goal of empowering the next generation of Latino leaders in the field of public relations and communications, the leading national organization for the development and representation of Hispanic and multicultural communication professionals, also announced expansions of its local chapters and students in key markets, allowing the association to better serve its community.

Sonia V. Díaz, president of the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA), noted:

Over the past two years, HPRA has seen incredible growth throughout all levels of the organization and has been fielding an overwhelming demand for Hispanic talent in our field.

New Board of Directors

The HPRA 2023/25 Board of Directors is comprised of a diverse group of communication leaders from agencies, corporations, government, education, and nonprofit organizations in the consumer and business-to-business sectors.

These are the chosen ones:

  1. Sonia V. Diaz, Zaid Communications, president
  2. Jaime Rojas, Jr., Rojas Communications Group, president-elect
  3. Elia Verduzco, Orange County Transportation Authority, treasurer
  4. Vanessa Gonzales, PR and Corporate Communications Consultant, secretary
  5. Andy Checo, d’exposito & Partners, ¡Bravo! Awards committee chair
  6. Brenda Mendoza, Guardian, ¡Bravo! Awards committee co-chair
  7. Carla Santiago, Edelman Miami, director-at-large
  8. Darcy Brito, Aflac, director-at-large
  9. Erika Gonzalez, WE Communications director-at-large
  10. Gorki De Los Santos, LinkedIn, programming chair
  11. Jennifer Morales, Amazon Music, mentorship and student programs co-chair
  12. Julie Jimenez-Padron, rbb Communications, director-at-large
  13. Mario Flores, Sportivo, director-at-large
  14. Natalie Asorey, University of Florida, mentorship and student programs chair
  15. Oscar Suris, Edelman New York, director-at-large

“We are proud to welcome our new board members and look forward to working together to meet the needs of the industry and ensure increased representation while fostering the next generation of Latino talent,” added Díaz.

HPRA members at the Diversity Action Alliance Multicultural Networking Fair in Florida. Photo: HPRA USA Facebook profile. 
HPRA members at the Diversity Action Alliance Multicultural Networking Fair in Florida. Photo: HPRA USA Facebook profile.

About HPRA

Founded in 1984, HPRA is dedicated to advancing Latinos in the industry by offering year-round professional development and networking programs.

Serving as the voice of Hispanic communications professionals, HPRA's national and local chapters work with brands, agencies and industry partners to offer its members access to leading journalists and executives, as well as thought leadership opportunities.

The HPRA also provides racially diverse students with access to scholarships in communication disciplines and the opportunity to receive mentoring and professional experiences that will help them excel and succeed in the workforce.

HPRA currently operates in 5 markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Texas and, its most recent chapter, Silicon Valley, which became the Bay Area's first organization of its kind, where Latinos make up 29% of the population in the region.

Presidents of local HPRA chapters include:

  • Los Angeles – Maxine Enciso, Ketchum
  • Miami – Mike Hernández, LSN
  • New York – Erika Sanchez, Braid Communications
  • Orange County – Sandra Bernardo, Experian
  • Silicon Valley – Vanessa Gonzales, Sr. Corporate Communications Consultant
  • Texas – Audrey Ponzio, APC Collective

Other additions to the network include new student chapters at Hofstra University, the University of Oregon, and the University of Texas Austin.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link