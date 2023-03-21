LIVE STREAMING
Kids in a classroom.
Empowering children with STEAM skills. Photo: Pixabay.

STEAM digital campaign launched to reach children in communities at risk

Through educational and inspiring content, it seeks to help them transform their lives.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
SBA administrator is always attentive to the concerns of business leaders. Photo: @SBAIsabel.

Small Businesses Celebration

March 21st, 2023
Article
Doreen Bogdan-Martin, director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Photo: ITU.

Fighting Digital Gender Gap

March 21st, 2023
Article
Text on a red background reading: AJC Study of U.S. Latino Millennial and GenZ Leaders’ Attitudes Toward Jews; Views on Antisemitism, Israel, and U.S. Jewry.

AJC Reports Latino View

March 21st, 2023
Article
Congreso is seeing a change in leadership, as Jannette Diaz (right) is the new interim President & CEO, succeeding Carolina DiGiorgio (left). Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick.

Congreso's Next Chapter

March 21st, 2023
Article
Goldie Hawn with children members of her foundation MindUp.

USA TODAY's Women of 2023

March 20th, 2023
Article
Person checking stocks on line.

Techstars' new accelerator

March 20th, 2023
Article
People jumping in the beach during a sunset.

Happiness For All, Democracy

March 20th, 2023
Article
Equity spelled with wooden blocks.

CNBC's Equity + Opportunity

March 20th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 21, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

beanz, the award-winning magazine that provides science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) articles for kids, adults, and teachers, recently announced a digital media initiative to expand its reach by donating free copies.

Tim Slavin, beanz editor, noted:

We’re excited to expand beanz magazine distribution to kids in at-risk communities around the country.

Published by Kids Code & Computer Science Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, beanz is more than a publication, it's a community of teachers, technologists, and writers who love the challenge of exploring technology in ways that children enjoy and understand.

“Exposure to STEAM helps kids develop problem-solving skills, encourages creativity and collaboration, teaches technologies like coding, and helps prepare kids for the workforce and their adult lives. It’s especially important for at-risk kids to learn these skills in a fun and interesting way through our magazine,” added Slavin.

Donation Process

The donations, which will help expand beanz distribution to children in these areas, will allow donors to expand access to STEAM education and digital literacy.

Now the ad-free publication, supported by subscriptions and donations, offers copies directly to schools and through MagLiteracy.org, which distributes free magazines throughout North America.

“Thanks to beanz we’re able to distribute the magazine to children at food banks, homeless shelters and battered women’s shelters around the country. This adds to our distribution and increases the chances of children getting this important information and hopefully making a positive impact on their lives,” said John Mennell, Executive Director of MagLiteracy.org. 

About beanz

Using the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) curriculum guidelines, the magazine makes technology fun and easy to learn for children ages 8+.

beanz is a quirky, exciting, and thoughtful way to expose readers to the concepts, programming, and issues surrounding the use of STEAM technology.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link