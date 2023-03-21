STEAM digital campaign launched to reach children in communities at risk

beanz, the award-winning magazine that provides science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) articles for kids, adults, and teachers, recently announced a digital media initiative to expand its reach by donating free copies.

Tim Slavin, beanz editor, noted:

We’re excited to expand beanz magazine distribution to kids in at-risk communities around the country.

Published by Kids Code & Computer Science Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, beanz is more than a publication, it's a community of teachers, technologists, and writers who love the challenge of exploring technology in ways that children enjoy and understand.

“Exposure to STEAM helps kids develop problem-solving skills, encourages creativity and collaboration, teaches technologies like coding, and helps prepare kids for the workforce and their adult lives. It’s especially important for at-risk kids to learn these skills in a fun and interesting way through our magazine,” added Slavin.

Donation Process

The donations, which will help expand beanz distribution to children in these areas, will allow donors to expand access to STEAM education and digital literacy.

Now the ad-free publication, supported by subscriptions and donations, offers copies directly to schools and through MagLiteracy.org, which distributes free magazines throughout North America.

“Thanks to beanz we’re able to distribute the magazine to children at food banks, homeless shelters and battered women’s shelters around the country. This adds to our distribution and increases the chances of children getting this important information and hopefully making a positive impact on their lives,” said John Mennell, Executive Director of MagLiteracy.org.

About beanz

Using the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) curriculum guidelines, the magazine makes technology fun and easy to learn for children ages 8+.

beanz is a quirky, exciting, and thoughtful way to expose readers to the concepts, programming, and issues surrounding the use of STEAM technology.