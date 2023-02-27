Canela Media celebrates International Women's History Month with special programming

The leading minority-owned technology company is committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Latino community. March is International Women's History Month.

With the support of Target, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of American Latinos with free access to unique and culturally relevant content, will offer special programming supported by content that highlights Latina trailblazers for their work that adds value to our communities.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Canela Media founder and CEO, stated:

We celebrate women all year long at Canela Media, but International Women’s History Month gives us a moment to pause and highlight many of our Latina trailblazers and future leaders across our content verticals: entertainment, music, kids and sports.

About special content

The billboard of programs can be seen through all the verticals of the media company, among which are included:

Canela.TV

Canela Kids

Canela Music

Canela Deportes

Canela.TV will present episodes from its extensive library of content, highlighting 'Mujeres Pioneras' (Powerful Women), including those from Canela Original's documentary series “Mi Vida,” an intimate series supported by prominent Latino stars in the entertainment industry, including the new profiles of Ludwika Paleta and Gaby Espino that will be released in March and will add to the episodes already available with Kate del Castillo and Roselyn Sánchez.

This collection will also feature episodes of Canela Original's unscripted series 'Secretos de Villanas,' as well as 'Chavela,' 'Evita Vive,' and 'Maria Montez,' among many others.

In addition, Canela.TV will highlight content starring women in two separate collections: 'Protagonistas de Novelas' and 'Mujeres de Películas' (Women in Film).

Starting March 3, '¡PONLE CANELA!' and 'Canela News' will debut 4 separate interviews that honor notable women in entertainment and inspire women who make a difference.

Canela.TV Digital Channels Promo Image. Graphic: Canela.TV

Among the stars presented are the Mexican singer and actress Alejandra Ávalos, the 'Grupera Queen' Ana Bárbara, the Mexican classical ballet dancer Elisa Carrillo, and the first woman born in Mexico to travel to space, Kat Echazarreta.

Canela Kids, for its part, will join the celebration of International Women's History Month with the premiere of its animated series "Chicas Al Poder" on March 8, which includes the collection of educational stories “SúperEllas," designed to engage and inspire children through colorful chronicles that explore the lives of Latinas who have inspired generations, including Frida Kahlo, Celia Cruz, Rita Moreno, Selena Quintanilla, Ellen Ochoa, Isabel Allende, and Lorena Ochoa.

Canela Deportes will offer a 'Women in Sports' special that will include interviews with players from the Mexican soccer league, such as Janelly Farías, Renaé Cuéllar and Yaneisy Rodríguez.

Finally, Canela Music will introduce the best female artists that celebrate women in the music industry, with special emphasis on the original series “El sofá de Emma” and “El Top 10” with Queens Among Queens. In addition, playlists of curated songs such as "Puras Reinas", among others.

“I’m especially proud of our Canela Originals featuring stars like Kate del Castillo and Roselyn Sánchez and our animated series SúperEllas aimed at inspiring future Latina leaders premiering on March 8th on our newly launched Canela Kids app,” added Rafferty Zavala.