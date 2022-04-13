LIVE STREAMING
Screenshot from PHLAFF-nominated Dominican film 'Bantú'. Photo: Point Barre & Basecamp Studio.
The tenth annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival announces 2022 selections

Philly’s Latino film festival has selected films for its 2022 festival, starting May 29.

Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 13, 2022

The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival (PHLAFF) has announced the selections for its 2022 festival.

This year will mark the festival’s tenth annual overall after beginning in 2012 as the “Filadelfia Latin American Film Festival.”

The PHLAFF is a film festival showcasing the work of notable and innovative work of Latino/a/x filmmakers.

Submissions for the PHLAFF, closed since Dec. 2021, allowed shorts under 30 minutes and feature films over 30 minutes. 

Both categories included animation, documentary, experimental, and narrative-based films.

A “Los Especiales” category welcomed webseries, AR/VR, music videos and other media qualified as “emerging.” 

The selected films were chosen from a pool of 250 submissions. 

Selections will represent 18 countries across eight world premiers, 22 Philly premiers, and 30 directorial debuts. 

The 2022 festival’s LOLA-nominated awards also include five additional films focused on individuals of African descent (afrodescendientes) and/or from the Afro Latino Diaspora.

The festival has nominated six films under their “Los Especiales” category, 21 under the “Los Features” section, and a whopping 39 for “Los Shorts.”

A full list of nominations in the 2022 Philadelphia Latino Film Festival can be found here.

The 2022 PHLAFF will take place between May 29 and June 5 this Summer. On its website, the festival states more films will be announced in the coming weeks.

  Philadelphia Latino Film Festival
  film
  phlaff

