August 26 - September 02, 2020

Features

Latinx individuals are one and a half times as likely to develop Alzheimer's. Photo: Depositphoto.
Health
New Center for Brain Health Equity addresses high rates of Alzheimer’s and Dementia in Latinx and Black communities
Eva Longoria. Photo: Jason Reed
Social
Eva Longoria dishes on the roots of her political and social activism
AOC used her minute and a half to uplift the progressive movement. Photo by DNCC via Getty Images
Politics
Major news outlets mis-report Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ DNC speech at her expense
En lugar de deshojar margaritas, la mexicoamericana se dedicó a buscarlas. Photo: Tpwmagazine 
Environment
Fearless travelers: Ynés Mexia, a botanist in the heart of America
Buscabulla. Photo: Maria Corsino
Music
Buscabulla removes the tourist’s gaze from Puerto Rico in “Mio” music video
Archive: ALDÍA News
Politics
Rep. Danilo Burgos talks gun violence and police reform in Philadelphia

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 to Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Kamala Harris: A Key Piece in the Game In The Democratic Game