“We can’t wait” becomes the cry from D.C. as more Congressional inaction continues to frustrate

Led by a coalition of immigrant rights, labor and climate justice groups, thousands of activists marched in the nation’s capital on Thursday, June 24 to demand that Congress pass extensive pandemic recovery legislation for the entire country, especially those impacted by pandemic-related poverty, economic hardship and prolonged unemployment.

The rally was organized by the Center for Popular Democracy, Unemployed Action, Make the Road, CASA, FIRM Action, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and several more national groups.

“This is a pivotal moment in history for all of us to stand together: Black and white, Latino, Native American, Asian American — all of us have got to stand together and tell the billionaire class that our time is now, WE WON’T WAIT!”



Thank you, @BernieSanders! #WeCantWait pic.twitter.com/jsTEdRmrpz — CPD Action (@CPDAction) June 24, 2021

According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which released a report on the need to overhaul the unemployment system on the same day of the action, the diverse coalition is calling on lawmakers to “act quickly and boldly to enact transformative changes for an equitable economy.”

Demonstrators held signs reading, “We Can’t Wait for Jobs,” and “We Can’t Wait for Citizenship.” The participants had several urgent demands that will allow for the country and its citizens to be able to “build back better.”

The marchers demanded an immediate and unobstructed pathway to citizenship for all 11 million immigrants in the U.S., including an accelerated path for essential workers, DACA, and TPS holders, through “any means necessary,” including reconciliation.

Climate justice was another main cause. Marchers called for the creation of good paying union jobs that would serve to develop healthier communities, and an investment in green infrastructure to cut pollution and transition from fossil fuels.

NOW: We're in DC and #WeCantWait!



Our members have no patience for inaction, and we're making sure that Congress addresses our demands for:



#Citizenship4All

Climate Justice

Infrastructure

Good union jobs

Dignified care



This is the way to build back better.

The demonstrators are demanding better wages, healthcare access and work protections by expanding Medicare, and improving home and community-based care.

To successfully recover from the pandemic, good jobs are a must. Wages as low as $7.25 an hour were also never sufficient nor sustainable.

The advocates marched to demand decent, union jobs, a commitment to unemployment insurance (UI) and a complete repair of the current UI system, so everyone can count on support during tough times.

Among the speakers at the demonstration were Sens. Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

"It's a beautiful day for us to remind everyone in Congress that the real power in Washington comes from the people,” said Sen. Markey.

"All of us have got to stand together and tell the billionaire class that our time is now," said Sanders. "We won't wait!"

The immigrants rights group Make the Road New York, said their members have “no patience” for inaction. The group called for a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, millions of whom risked their lives serving as essential workers throughout the pandemic.

Anahi, who recently submitted her first DACA application, continues her powerful testimony for Congress:



"We need more than DACA, we need #Citizenship4All. We deserved to be treated with dignity and respect - #WeCantWait!"

Make the Road NY also called for climate justice, well-paying union jobs, and an investment in a dignified and permanent care infrastructure.

Morelys Urbano, a CASA member from Maryland, said that Black, Brown and Indigenous people are tired of waiting on promises that are never fulfilled.

“We can’t wait for Congress to act anymore,” Urbano said.

“I march today with other immigrants like me because our loved ones deserve the opportunity for a rich future that celebrates our personhood. Citizenship for all means that my family and I can thrive. Congress’s budget should reflect that,” she said.