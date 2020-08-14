Vanessa Guillén is finally put to rest in Texas, while justice is yet to be served

Vanessa Guillén and her family were failed.

On July 5, investigators identified Guillén’s remains a full two months after she disappeared from Fort Hood, Texas.

Seventy-one days is what it took, after a months-long delay in the search for truth. But the main suspect tied to Guillén’s killing, Spc. Aaron Robinson, escaped prosecution through suicide, and now Guillén’s family is forever deprived of the fullest extent of justice.

This weekend, Vanessa will finally be able to be put to rest.

From Aug. 14-15, the public will gather in Houston, Texas to pay Guillén their final respects.

The ceremony will be held at her alma mater, Cesar Chavez High School in Houston, beginning at noon and ending at 8 p.m.

Her family is expected to say their final public goodbyes to their daughter, sister, and soldier.

They asked that attendees follow proper social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

“Vanessa Guillén was a beloved daughter, a sister, and a friend to many. She was one of us – a Houstonian.” wrote Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) in announcing Guillén’s memorial Service.

“As the Guillén family prepares to say goodbye, the Houston region and millions across the nation stand with them in prayer and are ready to demand justice for Vanessa,” she continued.

Vanessa Guillén was a beloved daughter, a sister, and a friend to many. She was one of us - a Houstonian.



“Today you’ll be honored like the queen that you are @Vguillen_30 love you sis,” wrote Guillén’s sister, Mayra on Twitter, directing the message to Guillén’s abandoned Twitter profile.



It has now been nearly four months since Guillén was senselessly killed, but concrete answers as to why investigations were delayed have not been delivered.

Her remains were barely delivered to Guillén’s family this week, and now the FBI has taken over her case, after all faith was lost with the military’s internal investigation.

Guillén’s murder shined a light on Fort Hood, where at least nine soldiers have been found dead since March. In more than half of these cases, foul play has not been ruled-out.

Lack of accountability within the military industrial complex is responsible for her killing, and for how long it took her family to know for certain whether Guillén was dead or alive.

The larger issue at hand is that no matter who Guillén was — whether that be a sister, daughter, or friend — she was a person, and her murder is just a peek into the U.S. military’s sexual abuse culture.

To continue ignoring it would be a gross disservice to her legacy.