The United States recognizes Guaidó as "interim president" of Venezuela

The US government recognized Juan Guaidó as "interim president" of Venezuela, despite the doubts expressed within the Venezuelan opposition itself.

"We continue to recognize Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a telephone press conference.

Price reiterated that the United States supports "the peaceful restoration of democracy through free and fair elections" and that they will continue to work to "end the humanitarian crisis" the country is experiencing.

Although the United States recognizes Guaidó, several countries have declined to continue recognizing him such as The European Union, which stopped referring to Guaidó as president-in-charge after the criticized elections for the National Assembly in 2020 and instead chose the term "privileged interlocutor".

On the other hand, the Venezuelan opposition National Assembly approved earlier this week the constitutional continuity of the Presidency-in-Charge, held by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who celebrated the ratification of his commitment to the "defense of Venezuelans".

"Today #3Ene ratifies our commitment to the defense of Venezuelans, the possibility of solutions to the crisis and the international dialogue to achieve it. All attached to our Constitution," Guaidó published on his Twitter account.