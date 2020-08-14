Trump’s attack on the USPS reaches Pennsylvania

Less than 100 days before the Presidential Election, President Donald Trump admitted he is undermining the USPS to make it harder to vote by mail, saying he opposes providing additional funds to the postal service to help it deliver mail-in ballots.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans are opting for the safer option of casting their ballots through mail, but with the president directly undermining the logistics of how ballots will be transported across the country, the very integrity of the election will be put into question.

Not only that, the fact that Trump is blatantly doing anything he can to win, either through distractions or tactical undermining such as this, raises the question of how much he will be able to pull-off in the next four years — should this stunt be a success.

And now, the chaos has reached Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Aug. 3, of the USPS warning Pennsylvania that some mail ballots may not be delivered on time because the state’s election deadlines are too tight for the service’s delivery standards, saying it could result in mail-in ballots being delayed for several days.

Pennsylvania state law requires mail-in ballots arrive by 8 p.m on Election Day to be counted.

The July 29 letter to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the USPS general counsel and executive vice President Thomas Marshall warned of a “mismatch” between Pennsylvania’s laws, saying it “creates a risk that ballots requested near the neadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them.”

So essentially, it is already too late.

Here’s the letter where the USPS general counsel warned that PA mail-in ballot request and receipt deadlines “are incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards” and that ballots requested close to the deadline might not get counted pic.twitter.com/zSnrgHISLG — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) August 14, 2020

Of course, Democrats and Critics of Postmaster DeJoy’s connected this to his efforts to shake-up the postal service’s practices, resulting in increased delays in shipping and increased difficulty to ship items nationwide.

Changes also mean delays in medicine deliveries for seniors, paychecks for workers, and will affect the livelihoods of veterans and other USPS employees.

“They want $25 billion for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.” Trump said during a Fox News interview Thursday.

By his logic, no mail service equals no votes. He wins.

So far, 28 states across the country received such a letter from the USPS warning of issues regarding mail-in ballots. They include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florica, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia, NBC reports.

This is sabotage on a national-scale, and the president is pulling the strings in plain sight.

And for Pennsylvania, this thinking has the potential for serious consequences. In the 2016 elections, Trump won the battleground state by less than 1% of the vote.

The voices of tens of millions of American voters eligible to vote are effectively being silenced through late, discarded ballots.

As Nov. 3 looms, there may not be enough time, or concrete action, to stop it.