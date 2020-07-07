Trump to re-submit paperwork to end DACA this week, as AMLO visit nears

The day after the Supreme Court’s June 18 decision to uphold The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), President Donald Trump made it clear the action would not stop his administration’s agenda.

“We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling and request of yesterday,” Trump tweeted.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court explained Trump does hold the power to end DACA, but he failed to submit the proper paperwork. He was essentially denied a ruling in his favor over a legal technicality.

“The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so,” the opinion reads.

This uncertainty prompted politicians opposed to Trump’s efforts to advocate passing the American Dream and Promise Act, a comprehensive, permanent, immigration solution that would further protect DREAMers.

Now the Trump administration is expected to refile paperwork this week in his continued effort to rescind the program that offers protections for thousands of immigrants.

The new filing will likely be challenged again in court, reports The Hill, but it is still uncertain whether the cancellation will go into effect before Election Day. In any case, this rapid movement to get the powers back in motion to end DACA is an effort to gain favor with voters as November approaches.

In the 2016 elections, immigration was a key point in Trump’s campaign. And just months into his first year of office in 2017, Trump rescinded DACA, giving Congress six months to create a temporary replacement while ending new applications and renewals. The move did not, however, end the two-year permits granted by the program.

A similar order was carried out in June, when Trump signed an executive order announcing a freeze on foreign work visas through December, an action supporters said would shield American Jobs during the pandemic.

Given that nearly 80% of DACA recipients are originally from Mexico, it is important to note Trump is expected to refile papers to cancel DACA on the very week Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is visiting the Capitol — setting the stage for strange diplomatic tensions.

It is a visit that is already controversial among Mexicans, intended to bolster Trump’s campaign while leaving seemingly-little benefit for AMLO besides having an amicable neighbor.

The House of Representatives has passed the American Dream and Promise Act, but the real hurdle is getting it through the Republican-controlled Senate, which remains unlikely considering the Trump administration’s continued push to cancel the program just weeks after the Supreme Court’s major upset.

While it seemed all was clear for a time, 700,000 lives remain on the line.