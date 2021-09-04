Texas abortion ban after six weeks sparks political firestorm

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said via twitter that "Texas will always defend the right to life". Likewise, the governor also mentioned that tycoon Elon Musk supported his state's "social policies", to which Musk responded by saying that "government should rarely impose its will upon the people, and, when doing so, should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness. That said, I would prefer to stay out of politics".

Since Texas proclaimed a law that bans most abortions after about six weeks gestation, many public figures, politicians and activists have spoken out about the mandate that makes the state the most restrictive in the country in terms of access to pregnancy termination services.

Regarding the law, one of the Supreme Court's liberal justices, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said that the justices who had allowed the law to stand had "chosen to bury their heads in the sand" in the face of a "blatantly unconstitutional law."

President Joe Biden accused the court of unleashing "unconstitutional chaos." "Our nation's highest court will allow millions of people in Texas who need critical reproductive care to suffer while the courts sift through procedural complexities," he said at a press conference.

In addition to his pronouncement, Biden asked the Health Department of Human Services and the Justice Department to see what steps the national government could take to "insulate women and providers," but did not elaborate.

Top Democrats are now looking for a strategy to counter Republican restrictions on women's reproductive rights amid the fallout from the Texas law, but the options available are few.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that within weeks Democrats will vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill that would guarantee the right to access abortion and have it performed by medical providers in the country.

While that is happening, other states, including Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio, also passed 'heartbeat' laws that prohibit abortion once cardiac activity can be detected on an ultrasound.

Later this fall, the Supreme Court is also expected to consider a ban on abortion in Mississippi after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Stars against the law

Major artists such as Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Allison Janney, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Rita Moreno, Dua Lipa, Paulina Rubio and Pink have spoken out against the law imposed in the state of Texas.

With an image on social networks that reads: "I express my solidarity with the people of Texas and with people around the world who seek reproductive freedom" and the hashtag #BanOffOurBodies, these artists and hundreds more have spoken out against this law.