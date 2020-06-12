Supreme Court to make critical DACA decision any day now

As early as Monday, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The Obama-era initiative allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to live and work in the country.

For DACA recipients, the world is especially uncertain at this time, amid the disproportionate effects of coronavirus on Black and Latinx individuals, nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, and now, a Supreme Court with power over 700,000 lives.

This also comes after Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education, issued a regulation Thursday barring millions of college students from coronavirus relief grants. An estimated 200,000 DACA recipients are essential workers, including nearly 30,000 healthcare workers.

Only this administration would harm students seeking to gain skills that aid us. https://t.co/5BhvAgClbO — MARIA TERESA KUMAR #BlackLivesMatter (@MariaTeresa1) June 12, 2020

The issue in the Supreme Court’s pending decision is whether the Trump administration completed the appropriate paperwork when it decided to wind down the DACA program.

With this in mind, The Supreme Court will rule in one of three different ways, According to Vox:

Leave DACA in place unless the Trump administration corrects the paperwork error.

It could hold the existing paperwork to be adequate, allowing DACA to decline through Trump’s presidency.

It could declare DACA to be illegal altogether, preventing any future presidents from reviving the program.

Were the Court to pass the latter, the House of Representatives has already passed the Dream and Promise Act, which would solve the challenge created if the Supreme Court abolishes the DACA program. Issued last June, it would provide a path to citizenship for “DREAMers.”

However, the Dream and Promise Act has not been passed by the Senate — and likely won’t be. Because of the uncertainty, some are rushing to renew their Immigration Protections before the Supreme Court ruling.

One thing is clear: The decision can potentially change over 700,000 lives in an instant. Amid a global pandemic and civil unrest, the uncertainty these individuals face is only intensifying.