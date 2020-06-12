Advertisement

Supreme Court to make critical DACA decision any day now

Photo: Mark Thomas/Pixabay

Photo: Mark Thomas/Pixabay

Supreme Court to make critical DACA decision any day now

Thousands of young undocumented Latinos could face deportation if the Supreme Court declares DACA illegal.

by erickac
 06/12/2020 - 15:15
in
Photo: Mark Thomas/Pixabay
Photo: Mark Thomas/Pixabay

By Ericka Conant
June 12, 2020

As early as Monday, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The Obama-era initiative allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to live and work in the country.

For DACA recipients, the world is especially uncertain at this time, amid the disproportionate effects of coronavirus on Black and Latinx individuals, nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, and now, a Supreme Court with power over 700,000 lives.

This also comes after Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education, issued a regulation Thursday barring millions of college students from coronavirus relief grants. An estimated 200,000 DACA recipients are essential workers, including nearly 30,000 healthcare workers.

The issue in the Supreme Court’s pending decision is whether the Trump administration completed the appropriate paperwork when it decided to wind down the DACA program.

With this in mind, The Supreme Court will rule in one of three different ways, According to Vox:

 Leave DACA in place unless the Trump administration corrects the paperwork error.

It could hold the existing paperwork to be adequate, allowing DACA to decline through Trump’s presidency.

It could declare DACA to be illegal altogether, preventing any future presidents from reviving the program.

Were the Court to pass the latter, the House of Representatives has already passed the Dream and Promise Act, which would solve the challenge created if the Supreme Court abolishes the DACA program. Issued last June, it would provide a path to citizenship for “DREAMers.”

However, the Dream and Promise Act has not been passed by the Senate — and likely won’t be. Because of the uncertainty, some are rushing to renew their Immigration Protections before the Supreme Court ruling.

One thing is clear: The decision can potentially change over 700,000 lives in an instant. Amid a global pandemic and civil unrest, the uncertainty these individuals face is only intensifying.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
daca
U.S. Supreme Court
Coronavirus Pandemic

Please tell us what you think about this story

Advertisement

More in Politics

Photo: Dean Rutz
Seattle residents take policing into their own hands and the Mayor supports it.
Farmworkers harvest zucchini on the Sam Accursio & Son's Farm in Florida City, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Coronavirus infections among farmers on the rise
A crowd chants "Say his name" as George Floyd's casket is wheeled to a hearse after a memorial service at North Central University, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. - Copyright AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
A friendly reminder that the Coronavirus continues to take lives, with no solution in sight
Sean Monterrosa https://www.gofundme.com/f/gofundmecomSeanMonterrosa
Following Sean Monterrosa’s death, conflicting reports arise about his time of death.
AL DIA News
AL DIA News