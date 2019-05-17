Political Insurgence in Kennett Square

Running for the Kennett Square Borough Council, Mayra Zavala and Stephanie Oyler seek to be the new leaders that the people have been needing for several years. The Latino members make up 50% of the population of the area

Kennett Square, better known as the Mushroom Capital of the World, has given a home to those who come in search of a better life. In return, many of them have contributed to the town working in the local farms of the mushroom industry.

Although Latinos are no longer a minority, the opportunities available to Ibero-American descendants remain limited. Zavala, at only 25 years old, says that her parents went through many difficulties because of the way they were treated in their job and when renting a house. That lack of support motivated Mayra to give a voice to those who can not claim their rights. Since she was a child, she participated in community events that supported people like her parents. After finishing college, at Penn State University, she decided to return to her community with the goal of serving once again.

On the other hand, Oyler seeks to be the voice of a diverse community, which has suffered because of discrimination. Stephanie is adopted, that experience led her to become a social worker to inspire and help young people and children like her. Although she is not Latino, her desire is to support the community, focusing on those who seem to be invisible to the government.

Both candidates agree that obtaining a home in Kennett Square has become very expensive, especially for those with insufficient income to pay rent or a mortgage. "Families like ours deserve to live with dignity, without fear of eviction or reprisals," says Zavala. For that reason, the candidates seek to bring more mixed-income housing to the municipality. Having the same values, ​​and interests for the community, Zavala and Oyler decided to campaign together even though the elections will be done separately.

The Democratic primary elections will be May 21. Zavala and Oyler are encouraging the Kennett Square area constituents to go out and vote.

Click here for more information about voting centers in Kennett Square.