Seattle residents take policing into their own hands and the Mayor supports it.

Seattle, Washington is drawing the nation’s attention this week after community residents took over city blocks to create a police-free zone.

by maritzaz
 06/12/2020 - 15:44
in
By Maritza Zuluaga
June 12, 2020

As America has talked about defunding, disbanding, and dismantling the police. Many have asked: “If there is no police then what happens?” 

Capitol Hill in Seattle has activists who are doing just that, creating a police-free ‘autonomous zone.’

Following the ongoing mass protests demanding reform, and multiple clashes between the police department’s East precinct and protestors on Monday, the police abandoned their headquarters, effectively handing over the area to the community.

Citizens are on the streets creating and exemplifying a world without law enforcement. These organizers are showing the world that it can be done, and it can be beautiful. 

The five-block ‘autonomous zone’ is described as a festival-like atmosphere with a mini garden, food and supplies at no cost, and a “No Cop Co-Op,” a place where there is no police in sight, and the same people who are occupying the area are also the ones making sure nothing happens.

So far, these couple of blocks demonstrate what a community coming together looks like. 

Throughout Capitol Hill, there are signs that read, “You are now entering free Cap. Hill” and a street mural along the main road that reads “Black Lives Matter,” which has since been painted with colors and decorated with art to represent culture and beauty, what the black community represents.

 

 

Needless to say, President Donald Trump was not happy with the events, calling Capitol Hill’s organizers, “domestic terrorists.”

In response to Trump’s outlash, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called the organizing effort “patriotism,” rather than “terrorism.”. 

“Lawfully gathering and expressing First Amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society, and providing true equity for communities of color is not terrorism. It’s patriotism,” she said. 

Durkan then took to Twitter last night to address the president and reaffirm that she stands with the community to re-imagine how the city delivers their public safety measures.

 

 

In response to the counter from the Mayor, Trump again took to Twitter to denounce the Capitol Hill organizers.

 

 

Despite Trump’s agonizing tweets, it looks as though not only are the protests working, but members of local government across the country  are also starting to support the movement, and take necessary steps to stand in solidarity with the community.

