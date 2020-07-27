Regina Romero endorses JoAnna Mendoza, candidate for Arizona’s State Senate

Nine days away from Arizona’s state Senate primary, JoAnna Mendoza has the endorsement from one of the Desert Southwest’s most prominent Latina politicians.

On July 24, Regina Romero, Tucson’s Mayor, announced her endorsement for Mendoza, a Latina running for the Arizona State Senate to represent Legislative District 11.

“We need more people like Joanna in elected office: leaders who will stand up and advocate for the needs of the people they were elected to serve,” wrote Romero in her endorsement.

“JoAnna has demonstrated her lifelong commitment to serving our country and the people of Arizona. I know that she has the experience, dedication, and skills needed to fight for the needs of working families and all Arizonans,” Romero continued.

JoAnna took to Twitter to express her appreciation for the recognition.

“In Nov, 2019 Regina was elected Tucson Mayor, becoming the 1st woman & 1st Latina Mayor of Tucson. I’m proud to have been part of the effort to get her elected. And I’m truly honored to have Mayor Romero’s support [and] endorsement.”



BIG Endorsement Alert In Nov, 2019 Regina was elected Tucson Mayor, becoming the 1st woman & 1st Latina Mayor of Tucson. I'm proud to have been part of the effort to help get her elected. And I'm truly honored to have Mayor Romero's support & endorsement. #Mendoza4AZ pic.twitter.com/o5x6RkCYNN — JoAnna Mendoza (@Mendoza4AZ) July 24, 2020

“JoAnna Mendoza is a mom, a veteran, and a strong advocate for working families,” Romero included in her Twitter post.

A native Arizonan, Mendoza grew up in a family of farmworkers and in poverty. She worked in cotton fields until she got a job at 16. At age 17, Mendoza says she answered the call to serve the nation and joined the U.S. Navy.

After the Navy, Mendoza served in the United States Marine Corps, retiring after a 20-year career which included deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mendoza says she’s never forgotten where she came from and is now committed to changing her district in a positive way.

Her platform focuses on education, supporting active military, veterans and their families, healthcare, and the environment.

Arizona has recently found itself a swing state. In 2016, President Trump won Arizona by only 4 points, and in 2018, four Democratic candidates won their elections, including Sen. Krysten Sinema.

A large reason for this is the Latino vote, which makes-up Arizona’s Democratic base. Arizona also has a newfound suburban increase, which is a huge Democratic strength. Mendoza’s district, neighboring Tucson, is highly suburban

All these factors, if aligned, may finally tip the state blue.