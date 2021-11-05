Philadelphia voters approve of statewide marijuana decriminalization in Pennsylvania

As a push for statewide legalization of cannabis continues throughout Pennsylvania, voters in Philly have made it known they support statewide decriminalization and legalization.

This data was learned as a result of the recent 2021 election and one specific ballot question.

72.73% of Philadelphia voters approved a ballot question regarding Philly’s push for state lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana.

The aforementioned ballot question read as follows:

“Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to call upon the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the Governor to pass legislation that would decriminalize, regulate, and tax the use, and sale to adults aged 21 years or older, of cannabis for non-medical purposes?”

The question’s placement on ballots was sponsored by council member Derek Green (D). This past June, the question was unanimously approved by Philly City Council.

While the information showcases Philadelphia voter’s majority support for recreational marijuana legalization, lawmakers are not required to act on the matter.

Still, a growing number of state senators and representatives are embracing the changing culture, and perception surrounding recreational marijuana.

As is the case with Philadelphia voters, many hope to see complete statewide cannabis decriminalization, first and foremost, in addition to eventual statewide legalization of recreational use.

Marijuana decriminalization within Philly has been a reality for a number of years now.

Under statewide decriminalization and recreational legalization, the Pennsylvania General Assembly and PA Governor would regulate & tax the use and sale of cannabis to adults age 21 years or older for non-medical purposes.

Despite an expected level of opposition, lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum have been showing support.

An example being the proposal that came from a Republican member from Northwestern Pennsylvania and a West Philly Democrat to legalize cannabis.

State Senator Mike Regan and State Representative Amen Brown stated during a joint interview this past October that they would begin holding public hearings in an effort to gather support for legislation.

With some opposition against marijuana legalization still present in the state, prominent government officials such as Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman also currently back legalization.