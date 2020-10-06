Advertisement

"Philadelphia Battlefields" takes a closer look at María Quiñones-Sánchez's triumph

 Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sanchez is featured in John Kromer's new book, on historic Philly elections.

by erickac
 10/06/2020 - 18:16
By Ericka Conant
October 06, 2020

She’s well-known in Philly.

Councilmember Maria Quinones- Sanchez has served on the Philadelphia City Council since 2007, becoming the first Hispanic woman elected to the council.

John Kromer’s latest book Philadelphia Battlefields: Disruptive Candidacies and Upset elections in a Changing City, explores a selection of political campaigns undertaken in Philadelphia in recent decades.

Kromer’s book focuses on underdog campaigns that found triumph, and the political landscapes they were built within.

These campaigns, like Quiñonez-Sanchez’s are ones seen in an area of a resurgence of political activism, especially in recent years. This newfound activism, Kromer says, has originated and grown in older metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, and districts like the one Quiñones-Sanchez represents. 

That district is Philadelphia’s 7th and comprises the largest Latinx demographic in the city. Quiñones-Sanchez herself is a product of the neighborhood she represents — born and raised in Hunting Park, she is able to serve as a bridge between her largely Puerto Rican community and the legislation it needs.

Her first campaign for City Council in 2007 is featured in chapter six of Kromer’s book, in a chapter titled, “Fearless.”

Fearless, because she had to navigate and strategize a campaign for office based on the true needs of her community. Economic issues such as jobs, taxes, racial divisions, and neighborhood change.

Throughout her entire political career, Quiñones-Sánchez has never been backed by the Democratic party. Still, year after year, she has continuously proven the establishment wrong with her upset wins.

Her most recent came in 2019, against PA State Rep. Angel Cruz.

The voting power her district holds, Kromer writes, provides a new opportunity to enhance the political standing of Latinos in Philadelphia, and her office has spawned the political careers of many other Latinx politicians in Pennsylvania, including State Rep. Danilo Burgos and recent candidate, Andre Del Valle.

With thirteen years of experience in office, Quñonez-Sánchez’s influence could grow, looking to the future. She is a potential 2023 mayoral candidate should she decide to run.

Kromer’s book was published on August 21.

