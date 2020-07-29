In open defiance to the Supreme Court, Trump refuses to reinstate DACA: What you need to know

On Tuesday, July 28, the Trump administration announced it will continue to defy a federal court order that fully reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows about 700,000 immigrants to live and work in the United States legally.

The day after the Supreme Court’s June 18 decision to uphold DACA, President Trump made it clear the action would not stop his administration’s agenda.

“We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling and request of yesterday,” Trump tweeted.

Over a month later, Trump is now openly defying the Supreme Court and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) by essentially rejecting the Court’s legislative authority.

In the July 28 announcement, the DHS Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf announced the it will “take action to thoughtfully consider the future of the DACA policy, including whether to fully rescind the program, saying it will implement the following immediate changes:

Reject all initial requests for DACA and associated applications for Employment Authorization Documents Reject new and pending requests for advanced parole absent exceptional circumstances Limit the period of renewed deferred action granted pursuant to the DACA policy after the issuance of this memorandum to one year

According to Slate, This tactic by the Trump administration will make it easier for the president to deport DACA beneficiaries if he wins reelection because their status will expire sooner.

This completely alters the lives of hundreds of thousands of potential new applicants, including over 66,000 immigrant teens who turned 15 years old after September 2017.

“The Trump administration is [in] open defiance of the Supreme Court,” tweeted the Hispanic Caucus.

“Refusing to accept new DACA applications and limiting deportation protection for one year is unacceptable. The DACA program must be fully restored — a partial termination is unlawful,” the CHC continued.

The Trump administration is open defiance of the Supreme Court.



Refusing to accept new #DACA applications and limiting deportation protection for only one year is unacceptable.



The DACA program must be fully restored—a partial termination is unlawful. — Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) July 28, 2020

“President Trump promised to protect Dreamers. He lied. This partial termination of DACA is unlawful — the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to fully restore the program.” wrote CHC Chair, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX).

Castro then recalled the American Dream and Promise Act, which the Senate has been sitting on for over a year.

“Over a year ago, the House passed the American Dream and Promise Act H.R. 6– the Senate must act.

President Trump promised to protect Dreamers. He lied.



This partial termination of #DACA is unlawful—the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to fully restore the program.



Over a year ago, the House passed the American Dream and Promise Act H.R. 6—the Senate must act. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 28, 2020

For many, including Hispanic Caucus members, the Trump administration has effectively steamrolled past a line. While the President preaches “law and order” in regards to nationwide protest, he can’t bring himself to follow the law.