For Latinos in battleground states, this is the endgame

Everyone remembers the feeling on the night of Nov. 3, 2016. Everyone remembers where they were, who they were with, and how the days afterward proceeded like a blur of disbelief.

In less than four years, the nation has witnessed the unthinkable. Month after month, the atrocities committed by the Trump administration has left many numb to what it will continue to do if we leave it to its own accord.

That is the danger

On Election Day 2020, Latinos will be the largest non-white voting bloc eligible to hit the polls, and we must bring ourselves back to feel, no matter how much the constant disrespect under Trump has made us want to push the election cycle to the sidelines of our minds.

Since day one, Trump has referred to Mexicans as rapists, and he has since put children from Central America in cages, locking them up, while deporting their parents. Many now haven’t seen their parents for years and must reckon with the psychological trauma.

Trump has had four years for his administration to develop a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare, with nothing to show for it.

In June, the Supreme Court voted against the Trump administration’s efforts to get rid of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), only for Trump to re-submit paperwork to restart the process. Now, 600,000 DREAMers remain in limbo until the days following the election, and the smoke has settled.

Then, he left the nation to deal with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, of which, he knew of its adverse effects from the start — to deal with it on our own. Now, Latinos are the most disproportionately affected demographic from the virus.

Already, the President is threatening to dispute any election results that aren’t in his favor.

But what he may not realize is there is strength to our numbers, and the nation is already beginning to witness it.

These are some counties in battleground states that could make all the difference, only if you show up to vote if you haven’t already:

Pennsylvania

In Berks County, PA, 72 % of the vote has been counted so far.

With a population that is 6% Latinx, the potential isn’t seen until we zero in on the city of Reading, which is over 66% Latinx.

Philadelphia is PA’s largest Democratic Stronghold, but it is cities like Reading, with rapidly-growing Latinx populations, that will tip the scale in the largest battleground state in the nation with increased voting power.

Florida

Already, 63% of registered Florida voters have performed their civic duty.

Miami itself is a majority Latinx city – comprised of a Hispanic or Latinx population over 70% of its total population. However, Florida is up with PA as being one of the most sought-after states this Election.

Miami’s high Cuban population has been known to lean conservative, but the state has been diversifying as of late, and the growing Puerto Rican population may have something to show for on Nov. 3.

Texas

On track for record turnout despite voter-suppression tactics in areas with high Latinx populations, 57.3% of all registered voters in Texas have already voted. That’s 9.7 million overall, just shy of 2016’s overall turnout of 59.4%.

In terms of early voters, 1.4 million or 57.9% of registered voters in Texas voted early

With a Hispanic population of over 1.7 million, Harris County trails only Los Angeles County with the largest Hispanic population in the nation, over 40%.

Harris County now boasts 2.5 million registered voters, an increase of 245,844 in 2016.

Arizona

Out of over 4 million registered voters, over half of requested early ballots have been returned in the Grand Canyon State.

As of Sunday, 1.6 million ballots have been cast, representing 61% of the county’s registered voters.

Maricopa County is one of the most-closely watched counties in Arizona, as the results of the 2018 midterm elections veered the county closer to the “purple.”

Maricopa county is 31% Latinx, with Arizona inching closer to 30% Latinx population overall.

These are just a handful of the states, cities, and counties that can make all the difference.