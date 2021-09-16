Advertisement

HHM 2021

“Juntos Together,” a new DCCC campaign out to tackle vaccine misinformation in Hispanic communities

Photo: DCCC

Photo: DCCC

“Juntos Together,” a new DCCC campaign out to tackle vaccine misinformation in Hispanic communities

The digital information hub is designed to be easily shared across social media and features a number of quick facts and more about COVID-19.

by brittanyv
 09/16/2021 - 12:22
in
Photo: DCCC
Photo: DCCC

By Brittany Valentine
September 16, 2021

In an attempt to push back against COVID-19 vaccine disinformation aimed at Latinos, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has launched a digital information hub called “Juntos Together,” intended to target the disinformation.

The hub contains colorful infographics and GIFS in both English and Spanish that are downloadable, shareable and embedded onto social media platforms for a “rapid response” to disinformation.

Many of the graphics directly address vaccinations and include numbers to text to find local places offering shots. Others advocate for President Joe Biden’s agenda and some of the Democratic legislation approved in Congress.

Some graphics also criticize Republicans and the lies that have been spread by some members of Congress about vaccines. 

“They don’t protect your interests,” one of them said in Spanish. 

Adrian Eng-Gastelum, a spokesperson for the DCCC told NBC News that there has been a lot of misinformation being spread on WhatsApp, such as anti-vaccine promotion, and other lies that “have no basis in fact that spread like wildfire.”

Eng-Gastelum said that the website is accessible to everyone, but Democrats intend to make sure that organizers and activists make the graphics a part of their anti-disinformation tool kits. 

The 2022 midterm election cycle is coming up and will gain more momentum in the next few months. Every House member is up for reelection, and some are in more competitive races than others. 

Right now, Democrats hold a narrow majority in the House, 220-212, and this majority could be in danger, partly because midterm elections have a history of swinging towards the party not in power. 

The impact of disinformation on social media among Latino voters in the 2020 presidential election was undeniable, especially for Latinos in Florida. 

Last September, a Miami radio station, Actualidad Radio, interviewed a commentator who claimed that the true objective of the Black Lives Matter movement involves “brujería,” or witchcraft, and that a vote for Biden is a vote for that.  

Jelena Buvat, a 55-year-old Venezuelan American teacher from Missouri told NBC News last year that she watched one of her good friends in Florida become infatuated with conspiracy theories and it got so bad that they hardly speak anymore. 

Since the pandemic began, these theories have been popping up on Buvat’s friend’s social media feeds. Some theories state that wearing masks is a hoax, Biden wants to defund the police and that Rep. AOC was pushing fake news about children being held in cages. 

Democrats consider this widespread disinformation to be responsible for higher shares of Hispanics voting for former President Donald Trump in Florida. 

“This site will be consistently updated and will always be sending out the positive information and the truth in these graphics,” Eng-Gastelum said. 

“Republicans are spreading disinformation at every turn. It’s dangerous for our communities and downright dangerous for our democracy. Democrats are committed to clearing the way,” DCCC wrote on Twitter.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
vaccine
Latinos
democrats

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released a new age-progression photo of Dulce Alavez, projecting what she may look like two years after last being seen. 
Two years later. Where is Dulce Alavez?
Photo: Saul Loeb/Getty Images
DOJ, 24 states seek court order to stop Texas’ new ‘heartbeat’ bill
Photo: Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations
Ahead of funding outline vote, Philly City Council announces what’s next for its Neighborhood Preservation Initiative
Dr. Bahar Jalali shows off her typical Afghan costume. Photo: Twitter @RoxanaBahar1
Afghan women protest against Taliban with colorful clothes
AL DIA News
AL DIA News