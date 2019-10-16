A federal judge temporarily blocks funds for Trump's wall

In the battle against Donald Trump's anti-immigrant policies, any nod counts- especially if it comes from a federal court.

Last Friday, Judge David Briones of Texas Western District Court ruled the president's strategy to circumvent Congress and obtain funds for his border wall was illegal.

Briones' decision comes after a lawsuit introduced by the Border Network for Human Rights group in El Paso, who argued that the presidential plan violated U.S. law.

According to The Hill, "Briones ruled that Trump overstepped his authority to divert more funds to border security than what was appropriated by Congress."

The lawsuit was introduced in April and was supported by residents who now have a court rule backing against the government's threat to build a wall without going through the correct channels.

In his opinion, Briones said that "El Paso has standing to sue the president and members of his cabinet because the county suffered reputational and economic injuries," The Hill adds.

During January, and in the middle of an acute government shutdown, the president asked 5.7 billion dollars for his wall, to which Congress responded with only 1,375 billion.

The immediate response of the White House was to declare a national emergency and give Trump the power to divert military funds and construction projects from the Pentagon to fulfill his campaign promise.

This strategy is precisely what the federal judge of Texas has ruled as illegal.

Judge Briones has now given plaintiff organizations ten days to file a proposed court order to provide a legal effect to his ruling and block any further use of military funds for construction, CNBC explained.

Although this ruling does not affect the funds transferred from the Pentagon'sPentagon's anti-drug forces, the government is expected to appeal the decision in the coming days.