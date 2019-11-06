Advertisement

The moment history was made: Scenes from Kendra Brooks’ victory party

Brooks celebrates with her daughter, Kashmere. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News.

Brooks celebrates with her daughter, Kashmere. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News.

The moment history was made: Scenes from Kendra Brooks’ victory party

Surrounded by family, friends and fellow Working Families Party constituents, Kendra Brooks celebrated her election to City Council as its first third-party rep ever.

by nigelt
 11/06/2019 - 18:00
in
Brooks celebrates with her daughter, Kashmere. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News.
Brooks celebrates with her daughter, Kashmere. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News.

By Nigel Thompson, Michelle Myers
November 06, 2019

Around noon on Nov. 5, Kendra Brooks was ready for whatever the day brought. 

Surrounded by supporters at a polling place at the corner of 16th and Courtland streets in the Wyoming section of North Philadelphia, Brooks declared her journey a “victory” no matter the outcome at the end of the day.

“We ran a strong campaign. People are motivated to come out and vote in an election where people usually aren’t excited about [it]. We’ve done the work,” Brooks said at the time.

To date, she and fellow Working Families Party candidate Nicolas O’Rourke ran the biggest third party campaign for City Council in Philadelphia history. 

In addition to raising more than $250,000 — the most ever by a third-party campaign — Brooks also received endorsements from local and national progressive juggernauts like Helen Gym and Elizabeth Warren.

But just like every other candidate on Election Day, no matter the build up, uncertainty reigns supreme until results roll in later in the night. 

At the time, she billed the election party to be held at Barber’s Hall near Temple University later that night as a “volunteer appreciation night” for those who aided her campaign.

Victory was another hopeful cause for celebration, but out of her hands.

At the party, as the poll numbers came in, victory became more and more apparent. A little after 11 p.m. and with a comfortable 10,000-vote lead over her nearest challenger, Brooks took the stage at her party’s “volunteer appreciation night” to declare victory.

“Tonight, we made history,” she said.

Brooks will assume office in January as the city’s first third party councilmember in its modern history.

Here's some of the night's best reactions: 


Kendra Brooks Victory Party


Wed, 11/06/2019 - 5:56pm -- nigelt

 

TAGS
Kendra Brooks
Working Families Party
Philadelphia Elections 2019

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Elections

Both Mayor Jim Kenney and at-large third party candidate Kendra Brooks claimed victory on Nov. 5. Photos: LEFT: Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer. RIGHT: Emily Neil/AL DÍA News.
Philadelphia General Election 2019 Rundown: A major upset in City Council and a second term for Kenney
The at-large candidates forum was held Oct. 21 at Lillian Marrero Library on Lehigh Ave. Photo: Michelle Myers/AL DÍA News.
A rundown of Philadelphia’s first at-large candidates forum
Working Families Party candidate Nicolas O'Rourke on the sixth stop of his "18 neighborhoods in 18 hours" tour of Philadelphia. Photo: Michelle Myers/AL DÍA News.
18 neighborhoods in 18 hours: At-large candidate Nicolas O’Rourke deals hope on a tour of Philadelphia
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks during the 2020 Gun Safety Forum hosted by gun control activist groups Giffords and March for Our Lives at Enclave on October 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Julian Castro's campaign at risk of coming to an end