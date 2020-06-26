Georgette Gómez could be the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress

Meet Georgette Gómez, who in Nomember could become the nation’s first LGBTQ Latina in Congress.

Gómez will face-off with former Hillary Clinton advisor Sara Jacobs in the race to replace Rep. Susan Davis (CA-53), who has held the seat for two decades.

Though from the same party, California’s primary system allows the top-two primary candidates to advance to the general election. In March, Gómez received 18.6 % of the vote compared to Jacobs’ 29.5 %.

Though numbers show a difference in popularity, in November Gómez could receive a surge of the likes of Charles Booker, who is currently on track to defeat the Democratic establishment’s Amy McGrath, in a campaign that grew momentum amid nationwide civil unrest.

Photo: Georgette Gomez’ Campaign

Gómez has served on San Diego’s City Council since 2016, and has been twice elected unanimously as city council president. Previously, she also worked as an advocate for domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors.

Gómez’ platform runs on Medicare for All, affordable housing, combating homelessness, investing in infrastructure, clean air and water, immigration rights, and funding for her community of San Diego. She also supports gun control and has continuously fought against Trump’s border wall.

Her campaign is similar to fellow LBGTQ progressives like Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones, who are poised to make history in becoming the nation’s first two LGBTQ Black Congressmen.

We love to see it and in #PrideMonth too.



Next up is @SDGeorgette in #CA53, who is this close to becoming the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress. Let's go make history this November! https://t.co/TEysOIXCtC — BOLD Democrats (@BOLDDems) June 26, 2020

Gómez has been endorsed by several high-profile progressives, as she is preparing to head to her runoff election in November.

Dolores Huerta, Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), have all endorsed Gómez, placing her in a more visible position to further disrupt the halls of Congress on Election Day.