Biden releases plan for schools to reopen safely

The presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, made a joint announcement on Twitter with his wife Jill on how he hopes to see classes return in the fall in the midst of the pandemic.

The video was a response to President’s Trump’s desire to see all schools have fully in-person learning regardless of what happens in the fall.

“He wants schools to open… he means open and full, kids being able to attend at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this,” said Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary.

In his video, Biden called the president out as being unaware of all the dangers that come with preemptively making every school operate how they did prior to the pandemic.

Cases and deaths from the virus are continuing to rise in most states and the public is receiving contradicting information from the White House and their school districts.

On Monday, both Los Angeles and San Diego school districts said they will resume online learning for the start of the next academic year.

“Donald Trump may have waved the white flag and given up but the rest of us can’t do that… if I’m elected president our students and educators are going to have all the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said Biden.

Biden's entire 5-part plan was released by his campaign before his announcement.

He first wants to see the virus under control and make sure there is enough material to ensure the safety of all going back to school.

His plan says on this front that he wants to establish a sustainable supply of personal protective equipment and he will enact the Defense Production Act to see this realized.

The campaign detailed that they want to see better national standards put in place and give local leaders the power to make decisions in the crisis.

President Trump has attacked various Democratic mayors and governors for asking the White House for support.

“She has no idea what’s going on and all she does is say ‘oh it's the federal government’s fault’ and we’ve taken such great care of Michigan,” Trump said about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The last point is about closing the “educational equity gap.”

With this, Biden wants to bring experts from all backgrounds and specialties to make sure that students of all disabilities will be accommodated whether they choose remote or in-person learning.

The former Vice President’s proposals are suggestions for President Trump to adopt since Biden would not be able to mobilize the government to his vision until January 2021 if he wins in November.