Bernie Sanders' strategy to engage Latino voters

The Democratic primaries’ campaign not only has an impressive number of candidates but a unique mix of legislative proposals.

And it’s that the Trump Administration has shaken the ideological and political foundations of the country to the point of dropping old patterns and outlining the real priorities of the electorate.

An example of this has been the vindication of Senator Bernie Sanders, former presidential candidate for the 2016 elections and whom many considered an extremist with no future in U.S. politics.

Today, 80 percent of the Democratic candidates have embraced those unthinkable proposals of the Vermont senator and have made them the focus of their presidential campaigns.

Medicare-For-All, tuition-free education, a Green New Deal ... these proposals, which in the past would have been discarded at first glance, have become the bread and butter of a United States deeply divided among those who still believe in the Republican format and those who demand a Democratic Party up to the new challenges.

This new reality materialized in victories during mid-term elections that broke with statues myths - such as those of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar - or with the opening to presidential candidates such as Pete Buttigieg or Julián Castro.

Behind all this, whether you like it or not, was Bernie Sanders.

However, after several months of campaigning, one issue remained absent from Senator Sanders' presidential proposal: immigration.

With an openly anti-immigrant administration, you could’ve expected a wave of Democratic candidates with comprehensive, robust and palpable migratory proposals. But the results of the midterm elections gave prominence to issues such as health care and job opportunities, again evidencing the heterogeneity of the U.S. electorate.

To the surprise of many, a new initiative in the Vermont Senator's campaign aims to address the Hispanic community from a new angle.

Breaking again with the country's political traditions, Sanders' campaign launch has organized thousands of volunteers nationally and internationally with more than 4,500 events through the Bernie 2020 National Organizing Program platform in all 56 states and 33 countries.

According to the Senator's team, this will include 208 bilingual events and the launch of the campaign in Spanish.

" Whether it has been calling out Trump or fighting for issues like Medicare for All, free college tuition, and ensuring our immigrant brothers and sisters are being treated with respect, Bernie Sanders has shown a commitment to improve the lives of Latinos in this country," said Faiz Shakir, manager of the Sanders campaign.

In this way, the candidate aims to assure to the Hispanic community that, beyond speaking the same language, his principles focus on the real needs of a community that has gradually become the second most influential force in the country.