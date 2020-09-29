The Climate Crisis is scrapped from first presidential debate

Once again, the public will not be hearing the topic of Climate Change during the first presidential debate, moderated by Fox News host, Chris Wallace.

In the 2016 election, no moderator asked now President Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton about the climate crisis over all three nights of debate. But even then, it was no surprise, since no moderator has mentioned the topic since 2008.

Wallace’s topics include: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election," according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

All the while, wildfires are scorching the West Coast, heat waves are rippling across the country, and the Gulf Coast is currently experiencing its most active hurricane season on record.



It may not be an issue for older generations, but for Millenials and Gen Z, who on the whole firmly believe the changing climate boils down to human interference, the topic is vital.

Young people across the country care about this issue, and we want to know a plan from the next president of the United States for a means forward.

Latinos as a whole are convinced climate change is a real crisis, and exacerbated by humans. A recent Climate Power 2020 poll found Latinos are more likely to vote for someone who has a plan to address the issue. The poll found 77% of Latino voters support a message of action to respond to the climate.

And in a recent poll by Telemundo and Buzzfeed, 47% of young Hispanic voters said the climate issue motivates them to vote, above reducing gun violence and legalizing marijuana.

Specifically for younger Latinas, the issue ranks among the most dire along with mental health.

Perhaps if there was a Latinx moderator, the situation would have been addressed. There has never been one in the history of the debates, and this year is no different. Still, there are two more presidential debates to look forward to, along with the Vice-Presidential debates.

The second debate will be a town-hall style event held in Miami, one of the cities most at risk from sea-level rise and storm surges. When it arises, Biden will have the opportunity to make his stance clear.

We already know where the president stands, but for Biden, further addressing the climate crisis could help Biden’s appeal among young Latinx voters, and young voters on a whole.