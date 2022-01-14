Central teen who stood up to bullies in SEPTA anti-Asian attack honored with citation from PA House

On Friday, Jan. 14, State Rep. Jared Solomon presented a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to Central High School student Christina Lu for her bravery in fighting back against anti-Asian bullying.

During a subway trip home from school, Lu noticed a group of young Asian American students experiencing physical and verbal harassment by four other students. Lu intervened and was overcome by the assailants while her fellow peers tried their best to protect her.

Since recovering from the incident, Lu has used her voice to speak out against hatred and discrimination. During a Stop Asian Hate event, she called for better public safety measures.

Christina Lu, victim of brutal violence, takes the stage at #StopAsianHate rally #Philly pic.twitter.com/4pVWWkkr64 — Pat Loeb (@PatLoeb) November 30, 2021

The citation reads in part: “The House of Representatives joins with citizens across the state to recognize Christina Lu for her courage in the face of racially-motivated bullying and violence on Nov. 17, 2021, and for continuing to use her voice as an instrument of change.”

“What I see in our young people, and particularly Christina, is someone who rises to the challenge of the next moment in our city’s history. We need more Christina’s throughout our city and throughout our country, and I really hope the young people take her leadership to heart,” Rep. Solomon said.

Lu then spoke about what was going through her mind on that day. She said that she is just the type of person who can’t stand to watch violence and stand on the sidelines.

“I wanted to stand up because my mom taught me to always make sure that you’re helping others. And at that moment, I saw a group of kids that were scared, frightened, and in need of help,” Lu said.

In Nov, 18 y.o Christina Lu was attacked while trying to stop another attack on a younger student.



She’s been nationally celebrated as a hero, especially in the AAPI community.



Today, she’s being recognized by @RepJaredSolomon !



check out my story later on @ALDIANews pic.twitter.com/Mg8Weqfwxh — Brittany Leigh (@recoveryspirit) January 14, 2022

Lu plans to continue her education and hopes to spread her advocacy so that Philadelphia can become a better place for all communities.

“That’s why I created an organization branch in Philadelphia called Alliance of Youth Leaders in the United States, and there we’re hoping to give out opportunities to volunteer and help further their leadership skills so they are able to stand up in these situations,” Lu said.

She hopes to continue inspiring the youth of America to have “a voice that sings, a courage that roars and a heart that feels.”

Lu told reporters that while school has been stressful lately, her peers and teachers have been very supportive to her with schoolwork and making sure her mental health is taken care of.

Once she graduates from Central, Lu has tentative plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania. She’s not sure exactly what she wants to study yet, but she’s considering humanities, international relations and politics.

“I feel like this citation is very impactful because it helps the kids to see that we have a voice and that they're able to, whether it be small or big, to take action in the real world,” Lu said.