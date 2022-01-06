Capitol attack: Biden blames Trump a year later

"For the first time in our history, a president, not only lost the elections, he tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power when a violent mob stormed the Capitol," said the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in the middle of his speech before Congress to recall the January 6, 2021, attacks in Washington.

Along the same lines, Vice President Kamala Harris also stressed through her Twitter account that a year ago we were all able to witness what the country would be like if “the forces that seek to dismantle democracy are successful: anarchy, violence, chaos."

On January 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful—we cannot let our future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices. pic.twitter.com/xWxQQHh62J — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 6, 2022

Biden, whose administration has denounced his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, for the incidents of a year ago on Capitol Hill, especially since he never called on the attackers to stop, and instead incited them to act, today signaled Trump, without giving his name, as responsible for creating what he called "a web of lies" about the 2020 elections, while attempting to torpedo a peaceful transition of power in the US.

"Despite what the former president says, there is simply no evidence that the results of the 2020 elections were inaccurate," Biden said, referring to the fraud accusations with which Trump has sought to justify the actions of his supporters a year ago.

“He has done it because he values power over principle. Because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution,” Biden stressed.

Biden described the former president as unpatriotic and reminded him that he cannot love his country only when he wins, nor obey the law only when it suits him, much less be a “patriot” when he accepts, allows or spreads lies. He also called on Republican congressmen to speak clearly and give a definitive report that the elections were not rigged.

“I have said it many times, and it is no more true or real than when we think of the events of January 6: We are in a battle for the soul of America. A battle that by the grace of God, and by the goodness and greatness of this nation, we will win,” concluded the president.

One year ago, our democracy was attacked and our Constitution faced the gravest of threats. But We the People prevailed.



Now, it’s up to us to choose what kind of nation we’re going to be. pic.twitter.com/gqg3BT3vw1 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2022

Trump reactions

From his rest home in Florida, Trump accused the president of setting up a political theater to try to hide the enormous shortcomings of his administration.

Likewise, he once again emphasized his accusations of fraud, even pointing out to the media that, acording to him, conspired to communicate a "great lie" to the country.

Trump indicated that Democrats want to divide the country with their fear speech, but called on his followers to see through these lies and polarization.

Here you can see President Biden's full speech: