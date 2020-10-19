A boomer would never: AOC plays Among Us on Twitch to ‘Get out the vote’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is using her prowess on social media to reach young voters in an unprecedented way.

The popular game Among Us has taken young millennials and Gen Zers by storm in recent weeks as a game of deduction and problem-solving to find an imposter among a crew in space.

Among Us is the standout online game of 2020, and its popularity has been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people are staying home, and looking for different ways to stay connected.

Released in 2018, the online multiplayer game has seen a resurgence of sorts, weeks before a Presidential election, and now, highlighted by the star of the progressive movement.

Could it be a social commentary on the current political climate? In any case, it’s the perfect game to reach young voters because, well, everyone’s playing it.

But this isn’t to say AOC knows how to target these demographics. While she is carrying this out, it also proves how well AOC knows young voters, and the best means to speak to them.

TV ads don’t do it for us anymore.

While Joe Biden is reaching his voter base by cashing-in millions — far more than Donald Trump — into traditional TV and digital ads, the deep knowledge AOC possesses of the younger voting block is not something that can be learned.

What adds to the way she is reaching voters is the way AOC goes about it.

“Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun)” AOC wrote on Twitter.



Unprovoked authenticity is the best way to put it.

AOC has never played Among Us before, much less has she even set up a Twitch account. Nevertheless, in just a couple of hours, the New York rep. has already amassed over 56 thousand followers, and it’s quickly growing.

Since her announcement, multiple popular gamers have offered themselves to participate in AOC’s Among Us streams.

TSM’s Ali “Myth” Kabbani, Greg Miller of Kinda Funny, Felicia Day, and even retired MLB player Hunter Pence, reported Forbes.

AOC responded to Hasan Abi, a well-known Twitch streamer known for his progressive views, and Imane Anys, one of the most popular Twitch streamers better known by her online alias, Pokimane to name a couple.

Streaming is expected to begin tonight, with many avid Among Us fans anticipating both a good time and the unique way AOC will work-in voter advocacy into the mix.

It’s not the first time online gaming has made headlines this election cycle. Over the Summer, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden released a campaign sign that could be purchased to display in Animal Crossing, and just last week Biden released an island in the same game.

Earlier this year AOC also used Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands to reach voters, leaving messages on bulletin boards and in-game selfies for gamers to enjoy.

Perhaps it’s a sign of two worlds converging, but it all depends on the way it’s done. What AOC is doing has never been done by a politician. Setting up a Twitch account and interacting live with prospective voters. It’s something only someone with a nuanced knowledge of today’s youth can do.