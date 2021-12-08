Biden makes it clear to Putin what will happen if he invades Ukraine

Following the virtual meeting held this week by the presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House made it clear to the Kremlin what will happen if they decide to carry out an invasion of Ukraine.

Through a tense video call, in which the attention of the whole world was fixed, the two leaders of these powerful nations discussed the possible consequences for Russia of an invasion of their neighboring country, Ukraine, a divided nation that is torn between its annex to NATO, on the one hand, and its separatist wishes, on the other.

What was discarded

After the conversation, Biden ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine, even in the face of an invasion scenario, which reaffirms the position previously announced by White House officials.

Washington's warnings to Moscow

At the end of the virtual meeting, Biden told reporters that he had warned Putin about the possibility of imposing never-before-seen sanctions if he should invade Ukraine, especially measures that would have "devastating" economic consequences.

The president of the United States stressed that during the talk, which was peaceful and polite, there was not an extensive exchange of words, but enough to make it clear to Moscow that if it decides to invade it will face very serious economic consequences.

Biden also told the press that he hopes to announce in the next few days the start of a diplomatic process with Russia and other NATO allies to reduce tension in the region.

Putin's response

Like his US counterpart, Putin agreed to appoint representatives to initiate dialogues that can prevent arms escalation in Ukraine.

Putin warned that Russia is only protecting itself, assuring that it is NATO that is dangerously trying to establish itself on Ukrainian soil by deploying its forces along the Russian border.

Russia also requested "reliable and legally binding" guarantees that rule out NATO's expansion to the east as well as the deployment of offensive weapons systems in neighboring countries.