Biden Campaign Announces Latino Leadership Committee

For Joe Biden, the vote of Latinos in the country has become a key issue, finally giving the most thriving ethnic demographics in the United States the importance it deserves.

That is why his campaign announced the formation of the Latino Leadership Committee, co-chaired by former secretaries Ken Salazar and Hilda L. Solis, who will coordinate efforts of state and local leaders across the country to mobilize the Latino vote, according to his press release.

The Committee includes a core group of Latino leaders across the country who will coordinate with the Biden campaign to "engage Latinos and communicate how Joe Biden will fight for Latino families," the statement said.

Strategies include recruiting talent in battleground states, providing information on political initiatives, engaging community leaders, and providing information on the extent of the Latino vote in political discourse.

Los Angeles Supervisor and former Secretary of Labor Hilda L. Solis and former U.S. Senator from Colorado and Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar will chair the Committee, which is comprised of leaders from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“As the nation falls further into unrest, unemployment soars, and COVID-19 cases spike, we need a leader at the helm who has the experience, moral fortitude, and compassion to not only guide this nation out of this crisis but help the country heal,” said former Secretary of Labor Hilda L. Solis. “With the Latino community being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 both economically and health-wise, it will be critical to have an ally in the White House. That ally is Joe Biden, and I’m honored to be leading the charge in mobilizing my Latino brothers and sisters to ensure that Donald Trump is a one-term president.”

“With 32 million Latinos eligible to vote, Latinos will be the largest non-white voting bloc in this upcoming election — and we are not taking that for granted. This campaign understands that the community is not a monolith and the necessity of having diverse voices in the conversations surrounding strategy and outreach ” said former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar. “Joe Biden understands the Latino community is a keystone to our democracy and future prosperity of the United States. We are proud to stand with him to end the Trump Administration assault on the more than 60 million Latinos across the nation, and to usher in a more just and prosperous nation for all Americans.”

The announcement coincided with an investment of up to $15 million in advertising for the Biden campaign, which will run for five weeks and promote its message on all platforms in both English and Spanish, especially in states such as Florida and Arizona.

“I am running to build an America that works for everyone, and giving Latinos a shot at the American dream is a core part of my vision for this nation,” said Vice President Joe Biden. “I am honored to have such a strong group of elected leaders on this committee— many who I have known for a very long time —that embody the diversity of the Latino community and I know that their insights will prove invaluable in supporting my campaign’s Latino outreach efforts across the United States. And with my good friends Hilda and Ken leading the charge, I know that the committee will ensure that Latinos have a voice on my campaign. ”

The Committee will also include nationally renowned Latino officials, including Raúl Grijalva and Regina Romero for Arizona, Tony Cárdenas and Eric Garcetti for California, Debbie Mucarseñ-Powell for Florida, Catherine Cortez Masto for Nevada, Michelle Lujan Grisham for New Mexico, Nydia Velázquez for New York, Danilo Burgos for Pennsylvania, and Sylvia García and Verónica Escobar for Texas.