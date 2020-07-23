AOC dismantles Rep. Yoho’s ‘apology’ in speech, calls-out sexism in Washington

In a speech that has been widely regarded as “fiery” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Rep. Ted Yoho’s (R-Fla.) attempt at an apology for calling her a “Fucking Bitch” on the steps outside Congress.

Not only that, Yoho accused AOC of being out of her “freaking mind” and “disgusting.”

The two parted ways, and AOC later recounted she had never had that kind of confrontation happen before.

“I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me,” she said.

Yoho issued a statement on the House floor later, in which he strangely cited his wife and daughters, then pivoted to a short speech in which he used his passion against poverty and love for his country as an excuse for his misogyny.

“Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language. The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to by colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding. As my colleagues know, I am passionate about those affected by poverty,” Yoho said.

Here no one was questioning Yoho’s “passion” on the issue of poverty. At stake is the question of sexism in Washington, which the situation has highlighted.

In fact, the Washington Post even offered Yoho’s apology as a “masterclass,” starting with the beginnings of a normal apology, denial, an apology for something entirely different, denying fault, and refusing to apologize in the end.

For instance, after he delivered his speech, lawmakers such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) said AOC should accept his apology, adding he believes Yoho’s gesture was appropriate and that the lower chamber should “refocus on debating policy,” reported The Hill.

No stranger to attacks and criticism, AOC had the opportunity to respond to Yoho’s words on the House floor, where she delivered, not a “fiery speech,” but a perfectly civil breakdown of Yoho’s statement given the circumstances.

“I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly he does not want to. Clearly when given the opportunity he will not and I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women and using abusive language towards women.” AOC said in her speech.



Here is my full response regarding Mr. Yoho and the culture of misogyny that inspired his actions.



I am deeply appreciative of my colleagues and everyone speaking up and out against the rampant mistreatment of women both in Congress and across the country. https://t.co/nFfxy5UdmP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 23, 2020

Yoho’s statements were not deeply hurtful to AOC, she said, but what she did have a problem with, “is using women, or wives, and daughters as shields and excuses for poor behavior.”

In his short speech, Yoho cited his daughters as a reason why he is “cognizant” of his language, but AOC was quick to point out that she is two years younger than Yoho’s youngest daughter, saying, “I am someone’s daughter, too.”

“I am here to show my parents that I am their daughter, and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men,” AOC continued.

“I am deeply appreciative of my colleagues and everyone speaking up and out against the rampant mistreatment of women both in Congress and across the country.”

Here AOC exhibited her power of authenticity, especially in Congress, where it often runs low.