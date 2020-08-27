Alex Padilla backed by Latino Victory to make history as California’s first Latino U.S. Senator

Kamala Harris as vice president could open the door for California’s first-ever Latinx Senator.

Should the Biden-Harris ticket win, Governor Gavin Newsom has the opportunity to appoint someone monumental.

With the Latinx populations constituting the largest ethnic group in California, they should be represented in the highest positions of the state’s power.

There has never been a Latinx Senator to represent California in the U.S. Senate, which is why the Latino Victory fund is launching a campaign urging the appointment of Alex Padilla to the Senate should Harris’ seat become vacant.

Latino Victory, a Democratic super PAC co-founded by Eva Longoria Bastón and Henry Muñoz, launched “Pick Padilla” on Wednesday, Aug. 26, an initiative to send the first Latino to the U.S. Senate from California.

Padilla is the former Los Angeles City Council president and California state Senator. He has been one of Gov. Newsom’s closest allies for over a decade, including during Newsom’s unsuccessful run for governor in 2010.

He currently serves as California State Secretary, and is the highest ranking Latino in the Golden State.

“We are urging Governor Newsom to help make history by sending a Latino to the U.S. Senate from California for the first time ever. We’re urging Gov. Newsom to #PickPadilla. Here are 3 reasons why we’re with Sec. Alex Padilla,” wrote Latino Victory.



In a thread, super PAC then listed their reasons to back Padilla, focusing on his proven track record as a legislator, qualifying him to serve California in the U.S. Senate.

First, Latino Victory says Padilla has dedicated his life to serving Californians, and delivering real results to improve the lives of its millions of inhabitants.

“He is a proven & qualified leader who is ready to serve in the U.S. Senate starting on Day 1 of a Biden-Harris administration,” it wrote.

Padilla has served in the top role in several California organizations. Apart from serving as president of the L.A. City Council, Padilla is currently President of NALEO Education fund.

He also served as President of the League of California Cities, Chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, and he previously served as a California State Senator.

Second, the organization brought up voter rights, focusing on the need to have leaders in the Senate that know how to improve access to ballot boxes. Latino Victory cites that as a result of Padilla’s work in California, over 80% of eligible inhabitants are registered to vote.

Lastly, Latino Victory brought up representation.

There is a dire need for increased Latinx representation in California, especially now as the demographic deals with unjust COVID-19 rates.

“As the son of Mexican working-class immigrants, [Alex Padilla’s] life story reflects the story of Millions of Californians,” Latino Victory wrote.

Even if Padilla isn’t picked, the unique thing about California is that there is no shortage of Latinx candidates who have the backgrounds and proven track records to be considered.

But Padilla is objectively the most qualified candidate, which is why Latino Victory has chosen him as their champion.