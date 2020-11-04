Advertisement

2020 Elections: AOC and Ilhan Omar's Squad strengthens with solid re-election

En 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib y Ayanna Pressley obtuvieron sus escaños en el Congreso compitiendo en plataformas progresistas contra los demócratas del establishment. Photo: AP

In 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley won their seats in Congress by competing on progressive platforms against the Democratic establishment. Photo: AP

2020 Elections: AOC and Ilhan Omar's Squad strengthens with solid re-election

Whether is Biden or Trump, progressiveness is here to stay in the U.S. House of Representatives.

by beatriceg
 11/04/2020 - 01:34
in
En 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib y Ayanna Pressley obtuvieron sus escaños en el Congreso compitiendo en plataformas progresistas contra los demócratas del establishment. Photo: AP
En 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib y Ayanna Pressley obtuvieron sus escaños en el Congreso compitiendo en plataformas progresistas contra los demócratas del establishment. Photo: AP

By Beatriz García
November 04, 2020

In the midst of growing electoral tension, and while everyone questions the obvious lead that most polls gave Democrat Joe Biden, the four Congresswomen of The Squad have achieved a broad victory over their Republican rivals. 

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will continue to fight against evictions and for greater racial and social equality in New York, after beating John Cummings in a called race in which AOC had 68% of the vote.

Voters have also supported Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaid in Michigan, showing that, if re-elected, Donald Trump will spend four years obsessed with the power and drive of women of color decided to change the balance of power.

"Thank you to the Bronx & Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, & trusting me to represent you once more," the politician said through her Twitter account. "Serving NY-14 and fighting for working-class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege, & responsibility of my life," she added.

To the brilliant victory of the most rebellious wing of the Democrats, we must include the success of Ritchie Torres (32), an openly gay politician, in the 15th District, which means that the representation of New York members of Congress fulfills what it promised, to be increasingly diverse and young. 

The Squad continues to grow

Although the legislative successes of the AOC Squad have not materialized for the most part during its first two years - Congress did not pass a bill to establish a single-payer health care system, nor have students been released from monthly loan payments -, these promising social advances will remain on its agenda in the next political cycle.

"The Congress that Joe Biden is likely to inherit is far more progressive than the one Barack Obama inherited in 2009 and can help make the Biden administration the most progressive in generations," said Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats.

What is clear is that this historic election has opened our eyes to several realities, and one of them that is pushing hard is that the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which is clearly different from the rest and of course from its political opponents, has all the ballots to continue to point out key issues such as health care or climate change. 

We are experiencing a change of baton in the blue party.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
squad
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Ilhan Omar

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

An early voter sticker is posted on a sidewalk outside the Kenosha municipal offices for early voting on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
2020 Election Results: Nothing is written until all the votes are counted
President Trump would be willing to announce an early victory on November 3. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times.
Intimidation or Despair? Trump to declare a premature victory
Philadelphia’s Center City has been preparing for the outcome of the election for an entire week. This scene on Chestnut St. shows back-to-back storefronts prepared for Election Night results. Photo: CNN/AL DÍA
This is what election day looks like in 2020
¿Habrá otro 'putinazo' estas elecciones 2020? Photo: Getty Images.
Russia's interference could turn the election into an eternal and chaotic countdown
AL DIA News
AL DIA News