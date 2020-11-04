2020 Elections: AOC and Ilhan Omar's Squad strengthens with solid re-election

In the midst of growing electoral tension, and while everyone questions the obvious lead that most polls gave Democrat Joe Biden, the four Congresswomen of The Squad have achieved a broad victory over their Republican rivals.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will continue to fight against evictions and for greater racial and social equality in New York, after beating John Cummings in a called race in which AOC had 68% of the vote.

Voters have also supported Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaid in Michigan, showing that, if re-elected, Donald Trump will spend four years obsessed with the power and drive of women of color decided to change the balance of power.

"Thank you to the Bronx & Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, & trusting me to represent you once more," the politician said through her Twitter account. "Serving NY-14 and fighting for working-class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege, & responsibility of my life," she added.

To the brilliant victory of the most rebellious wing of the Democrats, we must include the success of Ritchie Torres (32), an openly gay politician, in the 15th District, which means that the representation of New York members of Congress fulfills what it promised, to be increasingly diverse and young.

the whole squad won! pic.twitter.com/dTpXgB23aV — crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) November 4, 2020

The Squad continues to grow

Although the legislative successes of the AOC Squad have not materialized for the most part during its first two years - Congress did not pass a bill to establish a single-payer health care system, nor have students been released from monthly loan payments -, these promising social advances will remain on its agenda in the next political cycle.

"The Congress that Joe Biden is likely to inherit is far more progressive than the one Barack Obama inherited in 2009 and can help make the Biden administration the most progressive in generations," said Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats.

What is clear is that this historic election has opened our eyes to several realities, and one of them that is pushing hard is that the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which is clearly different from the rest and of course from its political opponents, has all the ballots to continue to point out key issues such as health care or climate change.

We are experiencing a change of baton in the blue party.