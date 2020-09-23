Advertisement

200,000 deaths later, Latinx leaders say it didn't have to be this way

Dr. Fauci’s prediction has sadly come true under the Trump administration’s guidance. Photo: EFE

Dr. Fauci’s prediction has sadly come true under the Trump administration’s guidance. Photo: EFE

200,000 deaths later, Latinx leaders say it didn't have to be this way

Latinx leaders across the nation react to the grim milestone. 

by erickac
 09/23/2020 - 17:38
in
Dr. Fauci’s prediction has sadly come true under the Trump administration’s guidance. Photo: EFE
Dr. Fauci’s prediction has sadly come true under the Trump administration’s guidance. Photo: EFE

By Ericka Conant
September 23, 2020

Back in March, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted COVID-19 could kill 200,000 people in the United States. 

Like before, other leaders around him laughed.

On Sept. 22, the United States reached that same “milestone” for lack of a better word — a grim tally that only continues to grow. The U.S. has already led the world in both cases and deaths for months. 

Now with 200,000 dead, economic ruin, staggering unemployment rates, and a situation that has disproportionately affected the Latinx population overall, the way forward remains increasingly gray, especially 41 days away from a General Election.

Latinx leaders across the country made remarks on Fauci’s realized prediction.

“Our country reached another heart-wrenching milestone today: 200,000 of our own taken far too soon, with 444 lives lost in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families mourning their loved ones,” wrote California Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA).

“Honor their lives by doing your part to beat this virus,” she continued.
 

“The loss of 200,000 people to #COVID19 is astounding. We can never fill the hole that the loss of these family members, friends, neighbors, & elders leave behind.

It didn't have to be like this. We need true leadership, informed by science, to prevent more deaths,” wrote Rep. Nanette Barragán.
 

Candace Valenzuela, the Democratic nominee running a historic campaign for Texas’ 26th Congressional District also gave her remarks on the unfortunate milestone. 

“Today, the U.S. passed a tragic threshold. 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. North Texans are hurting. Thousands have died and so many folks in our communities are mourning loved ones,” Valenzuela wrote.

“This is an American tragedy,” she continued.

COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in the nation, according to the latest CDC data.

Strangely, it has already become a staple of our daily lives as the pandemic has been unnecessarily drawn-out. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
COVID-19
Hispanic Caucus
candace valenzuela

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell raises concerns over disinformation spreading in her state among Spanish-speakers. Photo: AP
Reps. Debbie Mucarsel Powell, Joaquin Castro ask FBI to investigate Latino-targeted Florida ads
A new report provides insight into what migrant detainees face under ICE. Photo: Getty Images
House report finds ICE detainees get poor medical care, potential punishment for speaking-up
Top Latinx groups and celebrities release a climate change ad campaign. Photo: Getty Images
#VoteLikeAMadre, the climate-change campaign focused on Latina mothers
A flood of conspiracies and false claims are flooding the phones of Latinos in one of the nation’s largest swing states. Photo: Tampa Bay Times
Spanish-language ads in Florida spread misinformation on the 2020 election
AL DIA News
AL DIA News