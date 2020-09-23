200,000 deaths later, Latinx leaders say it didn't have to be this way

Back in March, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted COVID-19 could kill 200,000 people in the United States.

Like before, other leaders around him laughed.

On Sept. 22, the United States reached that same “milestone” for lack of a better word — a grim tally that only continues to grow. The U.S. has already led the world in both cases and deaths for months.

Now with 200,000 dead, economic ruin, staggering unemployment rates, and a situation that has disproportionately affected the Latinx population overall, the way forward remains increasingly gray, especially 41 days away from a General Election.

Latinx leaders across the country made remarks on Fauci’s realized prediction.

“Our country reached another heart-wrenching milestone today: 200,000 of our own taken far too soon, with 444 lives lost in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families mourning their loved ones,” wrote California Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA).

“Honor their lives by doing your part to beat this virus,” she continued.



Our country reached another heart-wrenching milestone today: 200,000 of our own taken far too soon, with 444 lives lost in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families mourning their loved ones.



Honor their lives by doing your part to beat this virus. https://t.co/SANYRGMY82 — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) September 22, 2020

“The loss of 200,000 people to #COVID19 is astounding. We can never fill the hole that the loss of these family members, friends, neighbors, & elders leave behind.

It didn't have to be like this. We need true leadership, informed by science, to prevent more deaths,” wrote Rep. Nanette Barragán.



The loss of 200,000 people to #COVID19 is astounding. We can never fill the hole that the loss of these family members, friends, neighbors, & elders leave behind.



It didn't have to be like this. We need true leadership, informed by science, to prevent more deaths. #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/39PKfR95Zb — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) September 21, 2020

Candace Valenzuela, the Democratic nominee running a historic campaign for Texas’ 26th Congressional District also gave her remarks on the unfortunate milestone.

“Today, the U.S. passed a tragic threshold. 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. North Texans are hurting. Thousands have died and so many folks in our communities are mourning loved ones,” Valenzuela wrote.

“This is an American tragedy,” she continued.

Today, the U.S. passed a tragic threshold. 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. North Texans are hurting. Thousands have died and so many folks in our communities are mourning loved ones.

This is an American tragedy.

Read my full statement here: https://t.co/vs2wqetyqF — Candace Valenzuela (@candacefor24) September 22, 2020

COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in the nation, according to the latest CDC data.

Strangely, it has already become a staple of our daily lives as the pandemic has been unnecessarily drawn-out.