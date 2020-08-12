Advertisement

A Leader for the Black Latinx community: Dash Harris

Subscribe To AL DIA Podcasts
Photo: Dashira Harris

Photo: Dashira Harris

A Leader for the Black Latinx community: Dash Harris

Summary: Dash Harris recently joined AL DÍA and dropped some knowledge in the most recent virtual AL DÍA Talk.

by maritzaz
 08/12/2020 - 17:52
in
Photo: Dashira Harris
Photo: Dashira Harris

By Maritza Zuluaga
August 12, 2020

On Twitter, Dash Harris educates us about Black Latin Americans and the anti-blackness that exists in Latin America. Harris explains the societal structure, and challenges it.

During a conversation with AL DIA, she spoke about who inspired her and how her mother was the building blocks for her platform in the future formed through her relentlessness. 

She shared her experiences with racism, how she brushed them off, but most importantly, how she’s used those experiences to educate others. 

Dash’s wit, knowledge, and activism reflects through her conversations on all social media platforms.

She began producing NEGRO: A DOCU-SERIES ABOUT LATINX IDENTITY almost ten years ago while on a trip in Brazil. 

Harris’ official webpage says the production is: “Through candid interviews, the social manifestations and consequences of the deep-seated color and class complex is deconstructed. This docu-series explores the history and present attitudes of race, color, self identification and social interaction among Latinxs from Latinxs themselves.”

On Instagram, she also hosts live talks speaking about what she describes as performative Pro-Black U.S. and Afro-Latinidad. 

Harris also has podcast called Radio Cana Negra and hosts virtual classes about Black Latin American History & Contemporary Topics. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
podcast
Dash Harris

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Podcast

Photo: Nigel Thompson, Al Día News Media
Stephen Haff, writer of “Kid Quixotes” shares the story of his classroom in Brooklyn
AL DÍA DIgest
Ritchie Torres, the Emmys, and AOC's Clout
AL DÍA Digest
Biden's plans, Portland's Predicament, and Angel City on the pitch
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA Digest: Breaking Barriers with Protest, Politics and Patience
AL DIA News
AL DIA News