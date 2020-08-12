A Leader for the Black Latinx community: Dash Harris

On Twitter, Dash Harris educates us about Black Latin Americans and the anti-blackness that exists in Latin America. Harris explains the societal structure, and challenges it.

During a conversation with AL DIA, she spoke about who inspired her and how her mother was the building blocks for her platform in the future formed through her relentlessness.

She shared her experiences with racism, how she brushed them off, but most importantly, how she’s used those experiences to educate others.

Dash’s wit, knowledge, and activism reflects through her conversations on all social media platforms.

She began producing NEGRO: A DOCU-SERIES ABOUT LATINX IDENTITY almost ten years ago while on a trip in Brazil.

Harris’ official webpage says the production is: “Through candid interviews, the social manifestations and consequences of the deep-seated color and class complex is deconstructed. This docu-series explores the history and present attitudes of race, color, self identification and social interaction among Latinxs from Latinxs themselves.”

On Instagram, she also hosts live talks speaking about what she describes as performative Pro-Black U.S. and Afro-Latinidad.

Harris also has podcast called Radio Cana Negra and hosts virtual classes about Black Latin American History & Contemporary Topics.