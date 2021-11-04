Sara Manzano-Diaz is the first Latina on the PA Gaming Control Board

Governor Tom Wolf recently appointed Sara Manzano-Diaz to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), and her appointment is now official.

She is the first Latina to ever serve on the board.

“Sara is a dedicated and accomplished public servant who has extensive leadership experience in federal and state government,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release. “I’m confident that she will be an asset to the Gaming Control Board.”

Welcome to new Gaming Control Board Commissioner Sara Manzano-Diaz who was sworn in today at the agency's Harrisburg office. Holding the Bible is her husband Judge Nelson Diaz. pic.twitter.com/2NOo2zHp82 — PGCB (@PAGamingControl) November 4, 2021

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is guided by the Gaming Act and supported by a dedicated professional staff aimed to protect the interest of the public by ensuring the integrity of legalized gaming.

It does so through strict enforcement of the law and regulations, the licensing of qualified individuals and entities, and fulfilling the objectives of legalized gaming in the Commonwealth, which is to deliver a significant source of revenue, assist the horse racing industry, provide broad economic opportunities and enhance tourism.

Manzano-Diaz had recently served as executive deputy attorney general for public protection.

Prior to that role, Manzano-Diaz has held multiple executive leadership and legal counsel positions, including with the U.S. Department of Labor, Pennsylvania Department of State, New Jersey Department of Treasury, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

She is also a member of Governor Wolf’s Commission for Women, which advises on policies and legislation that impact women through economic and civic support opportunities, mentoring programs, the benefit and advancement of women, and providing resources for Pennsylvania women.

Manzano-Diaz is a graduate of Boston University, and earned a juris doctor degree from Rutgers University School of Law.