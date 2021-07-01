Black Men Heal, the growing nonprofit getting Black men to unpack their mental health

Black Men Heal is providing resources for Black men experiencing emotional struggles whether it be anxiety or depression.

The organization supplies them with the proper tools and coping skills they need to explore their thoughts, feelings, and behavior patterns. The concept will help them live better lives and overcome future obstacles.

So far, it’s provided over 1,200 free therapy sessions around the city.

In providing these services, Black Men Heal is also confronting underlying stigmas in the Black community that makes it hard for men to seek therapy.

Men in general are told early on to hide their emotions and get over intrusive thoughts. This leads to frustration, hostility, anger, and causes many men to suffer in silence.

Tasnim Sulaiman, the founder and executive director of Black Men Heal, started the program in 2018, when she saw the abundance of barriers that Black men must traverse on a daily basis. She wanted to start something that would act as a safe space for them.

“There was so much that was frustrating to me of seeing Black men’s pain,” Sulaiman told CBS 3.

She gets them started by offering free therapy sessions.

“Giving eight free sessions but also pairing the men up with providers, culturally competent providers, who can specifically relate to their unique cultural needs,” Sulaiman said.

In addition to their free therapy sessions, Black Men Heal also has weekly virtual meetings called King’s Corner. The meetings act as a social club for men to connect with others on their journey of healing.

Men from around the world can join the weekly gathering.

“They empower each other, they encourage each other. It’s a beautiful thing to watch,” Zakia Williams, the co-founder of Black Men Heal told CBS 3.

In addition to the 1,200 free therapy sessions provided, over 700 men around the world have joined King’s Corner meetings.

The organization has been thriving now more than ever as the country heals from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, suicide was the second leading cause of death for Black people, ages 15 to 24 in 2019.

Black Men Heal is on the path to changing these numbers and is now located in eight states across the country.

Men involved in the motivational program are helping themselves and their families in the process.

“I firmly believe that helping one Black man will help the family, which will then help the community, which will then help the world, basically,” Williams said.

The nonprofit organization depends on grants and donations to pay staff members. For more information please visit its website.