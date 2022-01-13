Rihanna announces that Savage X Fenty will be coming to retail locations in five cities in early 2022

Rihanna recently announced on Instagram that her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, will be launching five new brick-and-mortar stores in select U.S. cities in the early part of this year.

The first store will open in Las Vegas on Jan. 22, 2022. The other stores will open sometime after in January and February however the exact dates aren’t currently listed on the website. If the stores are going to open in the order listed on the website then Philadelphia will be fourth in line.

Other than Philly and Las Vegas, the three other cities are Los Angeles, Houston, and Washington D.C. Three of the stores will be outside of their listed cities. Philly’s will be in the King of Prussia Mall, LA’s will be at Westfield Culver City, and D.C.’s will be at Fashion Centre Pentagon City.

Rihanna is already getting requests to come to other cities not included on this initial list, like New York City and Chicago. Many in her Instagram comments expressed surprise at not seeing NYC listed.

She responded to one comment that mentioned Chicago by saying, “you just WAIT to see what I got planned for your city boo”. Her comment suggests that if all goes well, there are already plans to expand to other cities.

In addition to the excited comments, there were also a lot of people who were hoping the post would be an album announcement. The last time Rihanna released an album was in 2016, so the disappointment is understandable.

Since launching Fenty Beauty in 2017 and Savage X Fenty the following year, the singer has focused on her beauty/clothing ventures. This included expanding her beauty products into skincare with the aptly named Fenty Skin in July 2021.

Both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty have proven to be very successful ventures. According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty is worth $2.8 billion, and Savage X Fenty is worth $1 billion.

In addition to their success, all of the singer’s brands have been praised for its inclusivity and diversity. Savage X Fenty in particular has included diversity in its size range. Its products go from a size 32A to 42DD in bras, and an XS to a 3X in clothing. The brand has also included models who are plus-size, are transgender, or have a disability in its runway shows and marketing campaigns.

All signs point to this being yet another business success for the singer, but we all will just have to wait and see.