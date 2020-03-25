Local organizations create hub to help Hispanic businesses navigate the economic fallout of COVID-19

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is continuing to play its part in promoting the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic businesses and entrepreneurs in the region.

On March 24, it was announced that the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC), is partnering with Finanta, Community First Fund and Widener University Small Business Development Center to help Hispanic entrepreneurs manage their business through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that this is a stressful time for small business owners and that navigating the waves of information and influx of resources can be overwhelming,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC.

Through the partnership, businesses and organizations will be able to streamline access to information and resources focused on helping Latino-owned businesses.

From webinars, access to expert advice and financial resources, Latino business owners will be able to find relevant information in both English and Spanish by visiting the Chamber's website.

“There, visitors will be able to access resources specific to their needs, such as articles on managing cash flow, marketing in a period of crisis, to information on pertinent regulations and sources of financial relief,” said Rodriguez.

Three main areas in which Hispanic entrepreneurs will be able to receive valuable information on are legal requirements, financial assistance and technical assistance.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a mandatory shutdown to all state and city businesses that are not considered “essential” or “life-sustaining.” This has left many small businesses struggling to maintain payroll obligations and jobs.

The City of Philadelphia and PIDC also launched the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund, a tiered program that includes grants and zero-interest loans, to help support local small businesses.

The pandemic has also resulted in many businesses resorting to virtual, or remote means of keeping business running.

In addition to this hub, GPHCC will also use this time as an opportunity to alter the content and formatting of upcoming events to focus on helping entrepreneurs manage through the crisis. For example, the Latino Small Business Roadshow, the annual event where business experts share important best practices to keep small businesses going through limited working conditions and operations, will be hosted virtually.

For more information on this hub, click here.