America Ferrera, Pitbull bring Latinx representation to B.PHL Fest

The 2020 B.PHL Innovation Fest will be held virtually, and free of charge for anyone to attend.

While this year’s festivities will look a little different due to the pandemic, festival directors had five months to make sure the event is as interactive as ever, while showcasing all of what makes the Philadelphia region unique.

The star-studded lineup includes Isaa Rae, M. Night Shyamalan, America Fererea, and Pitbull, as well as longtime Latinx leaders in the Philly area.

Now 50 days away from the General Election, actor, producer, and director America Ferrera will discuss the importance of voting. B. PHL Fest said the longtime activist for women’s rights, social justice and immigration will also focus on her passion for women-owned businesses and her own journey of co-owning a National Women’s Soccer League in Los Angeles.



The 2020 B. PHL Innovation Fest is just days away and we've just added another amazing virtual event. Join us Wednesday, September 16 at 12:15 pm EST for Igniting Real Change: Fighting for what's right with America Ferrera!

Armando Christian Pérez, also known as Grammy-winning superstar, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, Pitbull will speak on education, and “how we can innovate to educate our kids better,” said B. PHL Innovation Fest executive director Michelle Histand to NBC10.

He will be joined by President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Rodriguez, to talk about what it takes to discuss what it takes to realize one’s dreams, and closing the poverty gap amid COVID-19.

Rodriguez will also moderate a separate event, “Increasing Diversity and Inclusivity in a Post-Pandemic World.”

This representation is important to note, because this year the festival is focusing on social justice and diversity. In light of nationwide civil protest and the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, the festival is making sure these issues are at the forefront.

Also discussed, will be economic recovery, and the idea of personal creativity and inspiration, especially important now as millions across the nation are tackling work — or lack of it — in completely different ways.

The three-day event begins Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. The full agenda for B.PHL 2020 can be found here.