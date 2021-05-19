The 2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses Honorees: Academic Practice

At the 2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses virtual event, we will aim to shine a light on some of the notable nurses and healthcare professionals in the region.

After a month-long nomination period that saw AL DÍA receive a total of 64 nominations, the advisory board for the event sorted through all the nominations and selected 12 as honorees for this year's event.

The honorees are split between four categories: academic practice, community practice, health system practice and emerging leader.

In the days leading up to the May 26 event, AL DÍA will be releasing the names of the honorees by category.

Here are the honorees for the AL DIA Top Nurses award in the category of academic practice.

Dr. Linda Tina Maldonado, PhD, RN

Assistant Professor at the M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing at Villanova University

Dr. Linda Tina Maldonado joined the nursing faculty as assistant professor for the Fall 2015 semester. She has been a part of the Villanova nursing community as a clinical instructor and part-time theory instructor since 2014. Dr. Maldonado has worked as a clinical instructor and clinical assistant professor at other universities both in the area and various parts of the United States.

During her doctoral education, Dr. Maldonado focused on the history surrounding vulnerable women and children, and gained an understanding of how midwives worked with these communities. After receiving her PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in 2013, Dr. Maldonado was appointed as a Ruth L. Kirschstein NRSA Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Global Women’s Health and Health Equity Research. She is well published on the subjects of maternal caregiving demands, and Latina intergenerational caregiving, and has been an academic guest lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania for the Midwifery Program.

Dr. Maldonado earned her PhD and MSN from University of Pennsylvania, and her BSN from University of South Carolina.

Maritza Sanchez, RN, MSN, MBA, CNOR, RNFA

Clinical Director & Associate Executive Director of Perioperative Services at Jefferson Health-Northeast Division

Maritza Sanchez has been the clinical director & associate executive director of perioperative services at Jefferson Health since December 2019. Since originally joining Jefferson Health in October 2008, Sanchez has filled a number of roles, such as specialty team supervisor in the orthopedic department, director of perioperative services, orthopedic administrator, registered nurse first assistant (RNFA) and director of perioperative surgical services.

Sanchez has an associate degree from the Community College of Philadelphia in nursing science, a bachelors of science in nursing from Immaculata University, a master of science in nursing from Grand Canyon University and an MBA from Bethel University.

Lia Ludan, PhD, RN

Assistant Professor of Nursing at Stockton University

Lia Ludan is based in Mays Landing, New Jersey. In addition to her role as an assistant professor of nursing, she has been a nurse practitioner at Cape Regional Medical Center since 2012. Prior to that, Ludan worked as a registered nurse at AtlantiCare for six years.

The 2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses Forum & Awards event will take place virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 starting at 5:30 p.m. For registration information, click here.