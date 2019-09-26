Nertino Expo returns to Philadelphia

The Nerdtino Expo, the annual East Coast Latinx comic book convention, returns to Philadelphia for its third year to promote the history and presence of Latinx, Hispanic, Afro-Latinx, Afro-Caribbean, and Indigenous creators and fans in pop culture. From comic books and science fiction to fantasy and horror, Nerdtino is an event and social media community that creates a space where Latinx fans are able to explore and engage in nerd culture.

Founded in 2016 by a team of volunteers from across the Northeast, this one-of-a-kind cultural festival returns to Philadelphia’s Taller Puertorriqueño cultural center on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019.

Though at times downplayed or unrecognized, Latinx creators have been involved in some of the cornerstone industries and franchises of nerd culture for the past century. In the 1940s, for example, one illustrator for Timely Comics’ (later Marvel Comics) Captain America was Puerto Rican artist Alejandro Schomburg y Rosa (credited as Alex Schomburg or his pen name Xela); over 60 years later, executive producer and Argentinian Victoria Alonso would help bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life with 2008’s Iron Man, and would stay on board for the next 21 MCU films. From Star Wars to Teen Titans and beyond, Latinx writers, artists and actors have brought us some of our favorite worlds and stories.

On Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can browse and shop among nearly 30 exhibitors, and attend workshops that cover everything from making your own comics to using the Nahuatl language to build fantasy world.

More information can be found at www.Nerdtino.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by searching @Nerdtino. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $20 or at the door for $25. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult and students can buy tickets at a reduced rate. Sponsorship information can be found on www.Nerdtino.com or by emailing [email protected].

The Nerdtino Expo is brought to you by sponsors and partners Al DÍA News Media, 5 Meats Comics, Effex Graphix, el Concilio, and Taller Puertorriqueño.