Why did Americans quit their jobs in record numbers?

In one of its latest reports, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that last November at least 4.5 million people voluntarily left their jobs.

The number of dropouts increased in November to a series of 4.5 million (+370,000). The dropout rate increased to 3.0 percent, matching the series high in September. Drop-outs increased in several industries with the largest increases in food and lodging services (+159,000); health and social assistance (+52,000); and transportation, storage and public services (+33,000). The number of dropouts increased in the Northeast, South and Midwest regions.

Separations

Within their report, they explain how the total number of separations, that is, everything related to resignations, dismissals, discharges, and other actions that terminate a contract, increased by 6.3 million, which indicates a growth of 382,000.

The total separation rate settled at 4.2%. Total separations increased in food and lodging services (+130,000), but decreased in the federal government (-9,000). On the other hand, the number of dropouts in November, which is equivalent to +370,000, allowed the dropout rate to rise to 3.0%, which equaled the maximum previously reached in September.

For what is this?

According to specialists, this trend will continue during 2022 as long as a labor scenario like the current one persists, in which a tight labor market encourages workers to leave their jobs to quickly find a new and better one.

It is important to note that 10.6 million jobs were available in the United States in November, slightly less than the all-time high of 11.1 million jobs. For its part, the finance and insurance sector, as well as the federal government, increased the supply, leaving the number of hires at 6.7 million.

Click here to see the full report