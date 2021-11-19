Advertisement

What Our City Needs Episode 2: Mental Health & Philly’s Gun Violence

AL DIA News
AL DIA News
What Our City Needs Episode 2: Mental Health & Philly’s Gun Violence

Trauma is a big contributing factor to to Philly's gun violence crisis among youth who feel they have nothing to lose.

by nigelt
 11/19/2021 - 15:46
in

By Kianni Figuereo
November 19, 2021

To date, there have been 1,969 shooting victims in Philadelphia and the city is looking to surpass last year’s 499 homicide rate, making it its deadliest year in history — especially for male youth of color. 

As of Nov. 12 of this year, 88% of all shooting victims were men, 85% were Black, and 52% were between the ages of 18 and 30.

AL DIA News’ “What Our City Needs” previously looked at the contributing legislative factors to this gun violence surge. But this issue goes far beyond what just politicians and those in government can do.

In “What Our City Needs Episode 2: Mental Health & Philly’s Gun Violence” AL DIA News talks to multiple people across the city who can attest to Philly’s gun violence’s relationship to trauma and mental health. 

These experienced individuals — either through living it or working with those that have — peel back how intergenerational trauma, community trauma, suppressed feelings, fear, masculinity, and hopelessness are all wrapped up together in the current gun violence crisis, pushing more and more of the city’s youth to get involved.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
#gun violence
#mental health
#health #trauma

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

A patron poses in Kings Gallery PHL. Photo: Kings Gallery PHL
Kings Gallery PHL places culture and Philly communities at its center
Britney Spears' fans supported her throughout the legal process. Photo: Creative Commons
Britney is free, as judge ends her conservatorship
A portion of artist Cindy Lozito's artwork inspired by Queen and Rook Game Cafe. Artwork display Located at 7900 Germantown Avenue. Photo: Visit Philadelphia
Love + Grit: An effort to boost Philadelphia business owners of color through art
Nasheli Juliana Ortiz-González’s fashion is rooted in her Puerto Rican heritage and its relationship to the U.S   Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News
The new leader of cultural resistance at Taller Puertorriqueño
AL DIA News
AL DIA News