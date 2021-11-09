Advertisement

The Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade: A new celebration coming to Philly this holiday season

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney rings in the Philadelphia holiday experience in 2021. Photo: Albert Lee/City of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney rings in the Philadelphia holiday experience in 2021. Photo: Albert Lee/City of Philadelphia

The new parade will be a multicultural celebration honoring Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and the Chinese New Year.

by nigelt
 11/09/2021 - 13:29
in
By Andrew Kolba
November 09, 2021

This holiday season, a new parade will be held in Philadelphia to celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and the Chinese New Year.

Dubbed ‘The Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade,’ the celebration is touting itself as a first-of-its-kind parade, aiming to honor a multitude of traditions.

The celebration will feature arts and culture groups from multicultural backgrounds. Floats, lights, balloons and a marching band will also be present.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney stated he believes the celebration will reflect “a wide array of holidays and traditions celebrated throughout Philadelphia.”

Kenney also noted the many cultures and religions of individuals living throughout Philly as an influencing factor for the new parade.

The new parade — and other returning holiday celebrations such as the Thanksgiving Parade, Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration, and the New Year's Day Fireworks show — will welcome people back to the city after a holiday season without in-person celebrations.

In welcoming the upcoming celebrations, Kenney also touched on their significance in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can all... appreciate each other and be happy that we are all still alive, because we lost a lot of people. We want to make sure we take the time to thank every nurse, every doctor, every hospital worker, every first responder that went into the fire every single day and took care of us,” said Kenney.

The Visit Philadelphia holiday parade will be held on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., running from Second and Market streets to City Hall.

