Power Street Theatre Company reboots "MinorityLand"

In the throes of a community struggle, like the one happening against gentrification in Norris Square, productions like Power Street Theatre Company’s MinorityLand ring truer than ever before.

The first production of PSTC from 2013 is returning to the West Kensington Ministry for 10 days starting on September 25 and ending on October 5. After that, the show heads to Norristown’s Theatre Horizon for a short weekend run beginning on October 11.

Written by Power Street’s resident playwright, Erlina Ortiz, MinorityLand explores gentrification from the community lens.

It follows the story of a predominantly minority neighborhood facing imminent change as a local university begins buying houses in the community. As more and more residents are forced from their homes, the once strong community begins to unravel and those left must decide what’s worth sacrificing to keep it intact.

The venue and timing of MinorityLand’s return to Norris Square couldn’t be better planned. Over the last couple of years, the predominantly Latino neighborhood has seen its land value skyrocket and is now a hotspot for new development in the city.

For longtime residents, the rapid change has led many to butt heads with the new developers entering the neighborhood and the city.

“Change is good, but not when it hurts the community,” the theatre company said in a recent Instagram post announcing MinorityLand’s return and tying it to the redevelopment happening in Norris Square.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now. It’s $20 general admission, $15 for North Philly residents and pay-what-you-can for anyone 18 or younger.

A select few North Philly residents also have the chance, through Power Street’s Comunidades Conectadas program, to get free transportation to the show and be paid for it.