Eduardo "Visitante" Cabra, from Calle 13, releases solo EP

Puerto Rican musician Eduardo Cabra, released his first six-song EP, Cabra, on May 31, which is part of a two-volume series and includes the participation of his 14-year-old daughter, Azul. Cabra has released the EP under his independent label, La Casa Del Sombrero.

Cabra, known as "Visitante" of Calle 13, winner of 28 Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, said that the entire Cabra project is himself trying to connect with different emotions he has experienced during his life, and it features"this person or human, who controls other people, including Visitante, the producer, whoever makes music for movies, the band director, the musician."

The album Cabra includes six tracks that the artist explained in a press release: "La Cabra Jala Pal Monte," is about "divesting; "La Ventana," is about cleaning; "Gris," clearly talks about his "bad practices" and the bridge of the track also talks about the guilt he takes on to avoid confrontations; "Lingote," is a means to communicate the things that bother him, with a bit of freestyle; "Un belén" is a tribute track to friends and family who have recently left; and "Quisiera Ser Un Meme," featuring his daughter Azul, is an observation and critique of how art and music work today, to go viral.

Some songs from the EP already have music videos, and we leave you with the first one that the artist released two months ago.